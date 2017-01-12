It takes a lot to impress a New Yorker, especially one sitting on the subway, but a recent stunt had straphangers chuckling in their seats.

The creators behind the YouTube channel “Running Late Show” took to New York City’s subways for a new edition of its viral “Fake Books on Subway” series – and this time it got political.

Warning: Some of the book titles in this video contain profanity.

Armed with fake book titles such as “Prejudice & Prejudice” by Mike Pence and “Fantastic Nukes & Where to Drop Them” by Newt Gingrich, the show’s host, Scott Rogowsky, manages to get notoriously cranky New Yorkers to smile -- if not break out their phones for a quick (not so stealthy) photo.

This is the third installment of the channel’s fake book titles series, but this appears to be a bit more personal.

“Because, President Trump? For real?” says part of the video’s description.

Additionally, all ad revenue from the video -- which has 139,783 views and climbing – will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, per the creators.

An email request for comment from the “Running Late Show” was not immediately returned.