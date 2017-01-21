A day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of people protested in Manhattan at the Women's March on NYC.

The march is the third day of demonstrations in New York City targeting Trump and his planned policies.

On Friday, just hours after Trump was inaugurated, protesters gathered at Foley Square in Manhattan.

Alec Baldwin, Marc Ruffalo and more celebrities, as well as Mayor Bill de Blasio and other politicians, joined thousands of New Yorkers outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Thursday to voice their opposition to Trump.

Scroll down to see photos from the protests.

Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

A Muslim-American woman takes part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) A Muslim-American woman takes part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

Women's March on NYC Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox) Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Women's March on NYC Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox) Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Women's March on NYC Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox) Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Actor and celebrity Whoopi Goldberg takes part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox) Actor and celebrity Whoopi Goldberg takes part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Women's March on NYC Demonstrators attend the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek ) Demonstrators attend the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek )

Women's March on NYC A dog wears a reference to the phrase "nasty woman" that President Donald Trump used against his campaign opponent Hillary Clinton. The dog and its owner were participating in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek ) A dog wears a reference to the phrase "nasty woman" that President Donald Trump used against his campaign opponent Hillary Clinton. The dog and its owner were participating in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek )

Women's March on NYC Demonstrators attend the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Demonstrators attend the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Trump Building protest Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building, at 40 Wall St., in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building, at 40 Wall St., in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Foley Square march Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Foley Square march Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Foley Square march Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Foley Square march Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Lower Manhattan protest Madeleine Bolle, 18, holds a protest sign at a rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Madeleine Bolle, 18, holds a protest sign at a rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Federal Hall Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Lower Manhattan protest Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Federal Hall Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Lower Manhattan protest Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Lower Manhattan protest Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Lower Manhattan protest Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Lower Manhattan protest Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Federal Hall People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox) People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Federal Hall People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox) People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Federal Hall People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox) People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Foley Square Anti-Trump protesters march from Foley Square through lower Manhattan chanting, "Not my president" on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox) Anti-Trump protesters march from Foley Square through lower Manhattan chanting, "Not my president" on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)

NYC protesters Protesters gathered in Foley Square before marching through downtown Manhattan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. (Credit: Alison Fox) Protesters gathered in Foley Square before marching through downtown Manhattan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Trump supporter at Foley Square march A Trump supporter joined the Foley Square march and attempted to engage protesters as they chanted. (Credit: Alison Fox) A Trump supporter joined the Foley Square march and attempted to engage protesters as they chanted. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Foley Square protest Rain didn't stop the crowds that gathered downtown from continuing to demonstrate against Trump, chanting slogans like "Stand up, fight back!" (Credit: Alison Fox) Rain didn't stop the crowds that gathered downtown from continuing to demonstrate against Trump, chanting slogans like "Stand up, fight back!" (Credit: Alison Fox)

Resist from Day One rally Councilmen Jumaane Williams (center) and Carlos Manchaca (seated behind him) hold a Resist from Day One rally near Trump Tower on Jan. 20, 2017. They and five others were arrested around 12:10 p.m. for disorderly conduct after blocking traffic, per the NYPD. (Credit: NYC Council / Keith Dawson) Councilmen Jumaane Williams (center) and Carlos Manchaca (seated behind him) hold a Resist from Day One rally near Trump Tower on Jan. 20, 2017. They and five others were arrested around 12:10 p.m. for disorderly conduct after blocking traffic, per the NYPD. (Credit: NYC Council / Keith Dawson)

Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) Mark Ruffalo speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Rosie Perez Actress Rosie Perez at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Actress Rosie Perez at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

People protest during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) People protest during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

Al Sharpton Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Robert De Niro Actor Robert De Niro speaks during the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) Actor Robert De Niro speaks during the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Marisa Tomei Marisa Tomei, left, looks on as students take the oath of office of the president at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) Marisa Tomei, left, looks on as students take the oath of office of the president at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Cornell Brooks NAACP President Cornell Brooks speaks at the We Stand United rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) NAACP President Cornell Brooks speaks at the We Stand United rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Alec Baldwin Actor Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Actor Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Bill de Blasio Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Thousands attend the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Thousands attend the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Natalie Merchant Natalie Merchant performs during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Natalie Merchant performs during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Michael Moore Director Michael Moore speaks during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Director Michael Moore speaks during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Julianne Moore Julianne Moore speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) Julianne Moore speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Thousands gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Thousands gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Protestors gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Protestors gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Thousands gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Thousands gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Thousands gathered at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Thousands gathered at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Homemade signs were peppered throughout the crowd at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Homemade signs were peppered throughout the crowd at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

People hold signs during the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) People hold signs during the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

A protester holds a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith) A protester holds a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)