Trump protests in NYC: Photos of Women's March, Inauguration Day demonstrations
By amNY.com staff
A day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of people protested in Manhattan at the Women's March on NYC.
The march is the third day of demonstrations in New York City targeting Trump and his planned policies.
On Friday, just hours after Trump was inaugurated, protesters gathered at Foley Square in Manhattan.
Alec Baldwin, Marc Ruffalo and more celebrities, as well as Mayor Bill de Blasio and other politicians, joined thousands of New Yorkers outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Thursday to voice their opposition to Trump.
Scroll down to see photos from the protests.
Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)
Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)
A Muslim-American woman takes part in the Women's March on NYC on Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)
Actor and celebrity Whoopi Goldberg takes part in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Alison Fox)
Women's March on NYC
Demonstrators attend the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek )
Women's March on NYC
A dog wears a reference to the phrase "nasty woman" that President Donald Trump used against his campaign opponent Hillary Clinton. The dog and its owner were participating in the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek )
Women's March on NYC
Demonstrators attend the Women's March on NYC on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)
Trump Building protest
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building, at 40 Wall St., in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Foley Square march
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Foley Square march
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Foley Square march
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Lower Manhattan protest
Madeleine Bolle, 18, holds a protest sign at a rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Federal Hall
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Lower Manhattan protest
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Federal Hall
Anti-Trump demonstrators at the rally and march from Foley Square to the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Lower Manhattan protest
Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)
Lower Manhattan protest
Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)
Lower Manhattan protest
Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)
Lower Manhattan protest
Protesters march from Foley Square to the Trump Building in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)
Federal Hall
People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)
Federal Hall
People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)
Federal Hall
People protest Trump on the steps of Federal Hall in lower Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)
Foley Square
Anti-Trump protesters march from Foley Square through lower Manhattan chanting, "Not my president" on Jan. 20, 2017. (Credit: Alison Fox)
NYC protesters
Protesters gathered in Foley Square before marching through downtown Manhattan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. (Credit: Alison Fox)
Trump supporter at Foley Square march
A Trump supporter joined the Foley Square march and attempted to engage protesters as they chanted. (Credit: Alison Fox)
Foley Square protest
Rain didn't stop the crowds that gathered downtown from continuing to demonstrate against Trump, chanting slogans like "Stand up, fight back!" (Credit: Alison Fox)
Resist from Day One rally
Councilmen Jumaane Williams (center) and Carlos Manchaca (seated behind him) hold a Resist from Day One rally near Trump Tower on Jan. 20, 2017. They and five others were arrested around 12:10 p.m. for disorderly conduct after blocking traffic, per the NYPD. (Credit: NYC Council / Keith Dawson)
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Rosie Perez
Actress Rosie Perez at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
People protest during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)
Al Sharpton
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Robert De Niro
Actor Robert De Niro speaks during the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei, left, looks on as students take the oath of office of the president at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Cornell Brooks
NAACP President Cornell Brooks speaks at the We Stand United rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Alec Baldwin
Actor Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Bill de Blasio
Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Thousands attend the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Natalie Merchant
Natalie Merchant performs during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Michael Moore
Director Michael Moore speaks during the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore speaks at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Thousands gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Protestors gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Thousands gather at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Thousands gathered at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
Homemade signs were peppered throughout the crowd at the "We Stand United" pre-inauguration rally outside Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)
People hold signs during the "We Stand United" rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
A protester holds a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
People with signs gather at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
NYC, in your inbox.
Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat.