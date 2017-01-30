In the days since President Donald Trump began signing executive orders – from actions on the Keystone and Dakota pipelines to an immigration travel ban -- New Yorkers have taken to the streets in protest.

This past weekend was marked with several large demonstrations, including a rally and march from Battery Park to Foley Square and protests outside of Kennedy Airport, where multiple people were detained when the travel ban took effect.

And despite the return of the work week, the planned rallies and protests in New York City have not subsided.

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming demonstrations.

Vigil for refugees

When: Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

Where: Rutgers Presbyterian Church, 236 W. 73rd St., New York, NY

The church is holding a vigil on the same day that a Syrian Kurdish refugee family of eight was supposed to arrive as they made their way to their new home in Union City, New Jersey. Instead, the church said they are stuck in Turkey and their future is unknown. “On this evening of their original planned arrival we want to gather, pause and let our faith melt our frustration, disappointment, fear and anger into the perseverance towards an inclusive, tolerant, open-minded and loving future,” an emailed statement said.

Lower East Side Rally Against Hate

When: Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tompkins Square Park, Lower East Side

“Join Councilwoman Rosie Mendez, elected officials, faith leaders, and community organizers to stand together against the Trump administration's executive orders targeting Muslims and all immigrants.”

LGBT Solidarity Rally

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.

Where: Stonewall National Monument, West Village

“Join us in front of the Stonewall Inn as we stand in solidarity with every immigrant, asylum seeker, refugee and every person impacted by Donald Trump's illegal, immoral, unconstitutional and un-American executive orders.”

Rally: Urge Schumer to Resist Trump’s Anti-Environmental Agenda

When: Thursday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m.

Where: Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office, 780 Third Ave., New York, NY

“President Trump is a danger to our communities and environment. His administration of corporate cronies will protect elite interests while threatening our water, air, and food, undermining civil rights, and risking climate chaos. On February 2, New Yorkers will rally at Senator Schumer’s offices across the state, urging him to resist Trump’s agenda! As the nation’s top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer must stand strong against Trump’s catastrophic cabinet appointments and his climate-destroying plans.”

Not My President’s Day

When: Monday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m.

Where: TBD

“Donald Trump does not represent the progressive values of New York. We will not honor him on President's Day.”