The Women’s March will once again take over the streets of Manhattan this January.

The second annual Women’s March on NYC is planned for Jan. 20, marking nearly a year to the day since more than 400,000 people flooded Manhattan’s East Side to show their support for women’s rights and equality for all, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office at the time. March organizers had put the number of participants closer to 750,000.

“Over the past year, basic rights for women, immigrants, LGBTQ+, the religious and nonreligious, people of color and even Mother Earth have struggled to survive under the weight of the current administration,” march organizers wrote on a Facebook event page that lists over 6,500 people intending to attend.

March organizers are rallying New Yorkers to “stand together” and defend their rights.

“America’s First Amendment has been challenged and healthcare for millions has been threatened,” the Facebook event post says. “Let your voice echo from the streets of New York City to the capital city. Show the world that red, white and blue are colors of tolerance.”

The original Women’s March on NYC was one of dozens that took place across the country on Jan. 21 — the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration — including one in Washington, D.C. that drew a host of celebrities and politicians who voiced their support.

But what started as a grass roots movement in the wake of Trump’s election has since grown into a full-fledged nonprofit.

The Women’s March Alliance aims to empower women through education and activism. “We will equip our communities with the tools necessary to demand change and defend our rights,” the nonprofit’s website says.

This Saturday, members of the organization will join other activist groups for a protest in Central Park to demand Congress pass the Dream Act before their holiday break begins.

The Dream Act would provide a path to citizenship by offering qualified recipients an opportunity to secure a green card. Green card holders can apply for citizenship after five years of living in the United States.

The protest, billed as a performance art event, will “highlight the extreme stakes for undocumented immigrant youth as they wait for Congress to pass a clean Dream Act,” according to protest organizers.

The Women’s March also helped inspire the creation of other advocacy groups over the past year, including Rally+Rise, a NYC-based organization that helps cultivate grass roots activism.

Unlike the previous march in New York City, which was held in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and the surrounding streets, the 2018 march and rally will take place at Columbus Circle, near Trump International Hotel and Tower. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.