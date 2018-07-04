Liberty Island was evacuated on Wednesday as a woman climbed up the base of the Statue of Liberty and stayed there for more than two hours, according to the National Park Service.

The incident came shortly after seven people were issued summonses for dropping a banner emblazoned with the phrase “Abolish ICE,” Jerry Willis, a spokesman for National Park Service, said.

The woman climbed up Lady Liberty’s feet and crawled along the edge, and appeared to wave a black T-shirt with white writing, Willis said.

Rise and Resist, the activist group behind the earlier protest, initially denied the climber was connected to the organization, but a member later confirmed she had taken part in the “Abolish ICE” banner unfurling.

“She is a member of the group, she has done actions with us before. She was part of the banner drop,” Rise and Resist member Jay Walker said. “We did not know of her intentions to take that separate action.”

Police with both the NYPD and the NPS were trying to coax her down, Willis said, and Liberty Island has been evacuated. Authorities could be seen using ladders to reach the level where she sat, video showed.

Earlier in the day, at least a dozen members of Rise and Resist dressed in “Abolish ICE” T-shirts dropped a flag with the same message from a balcony of the Statue of Liberty.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The group posed in front of the iconic statue, hanging the black banner with white writing over the edge of Lady Liberty’s base.

“ICE has proved to be a threat to our liberty and way of life, and should be abolished,” Leon Kirschner, a member of the group, said in a statement. “They go after the most vulnerable among us, acting without due process to detain people . . . This has to stop now.”

At about 2:40 p.m., seven people in the group were issued a summons for a violation of the federal code of regulation that prohibits banners from being hung off the monument and will have to appear in federal court, Willis said.

The Rise and Resist protest comes as many Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Nydia Velázquez, have voiced interest in disbanding the federal immigration police agency.

With Ivan Pereira and Lauren Cook