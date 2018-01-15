Seizing on the timing of President Donald Trump’s derogatory comments about immigrants so close to MLK Jr. Day, activists and politicians have quickly assembled a Times Square protest.

Circulating on social media via a simple poster with a red and blue fist, the Rally Against Racism is slated for 3 p.m. Monday at 42nd Street and Broadway..

Area politicians, including Councilman Jumaane Williams and Assemb. Rodneyse Bichotte have indicated they’ll attend, as has the Rev. Al Sharpton, who tweeted that he’ll be there too.

“See you there!” Williams tweeted Sunday night.

Sharpton is scheduled, along with his National Action Network, to share the stage with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a King Day Public Policy Forum in Manhattan.

Williams will attend a noon rally in Washington Square Park for immigrant rights leaders Ravi Ragbir and Jean Montrevil. The councilman was arrested on Thursday at a protest for Ragbir’s release from ICE custody in Foley Square.

Trump, in a White House meeting on Thursday, used the word “shithole” to describe Haiti and African countries. Though the White House initially did not refute the vulgar comments, the president has since denied he said them.