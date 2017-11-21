Mayor Bill de Blasio took his fight against the Republican tax plan to Trump Tower Tuesday, calling the proposal a “scam” at a rally with seniors and local union workers.

“You are in for a big fight Mr. President,” de Blasio said at an afternoon rally in front of President Donald Trump’s namesake Manhattan skyscraper.

De Blasio, a Democrat, held a similar rally at City Hall with congressional Democrats two weeks ago. At both events, he urged opponents of GOP tax plans to lobby members of Congress and repeat widespread protests of the sort that helped derail the Republican health care plan earlier this year.

House Republicans passed their version of a tax code overhaul last week. Trump on Monday told reporters he hoped Senate Republicans would approve a compromise package before Christmas.

Democrats and several GOP House members, including Rep. Pete King of Seaford and Rep. Dan Donovan of Staten Island, have criticized the GOP tax plan for scaling back or eliminating deductions that benefit taxpayers in high-tax states such as New York.

State and Local property tax payments, out-of-pocket medical expenses and student loan interest payments are among the deductions that would be eliminated under the Republican tax proposals.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has defended the senate GOP’s tax proposal, telling reporters last week it will offer relief to “millions of hardworking Americans who need more money in their pockets.”

But State Assemb. Dave Weprin (D-Queens), told the Manhattan rally: “This plan is really a redistribution of wealth. It’s bad for seniors, but it’s also bad for the middle class.”

The New York State Nurses Association, United Federation of Teachers and the Alliance for Retired Americans were among the groups represented at the rally.