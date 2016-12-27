Trump Tower was evacuated due to a suspicious

Trump Tower was evacuated due to a suspicious package that turned out to be a bag of toys on Dec. 27, 2016, police said. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Jewel Samad)

Comments

More like this

Carl Paladino speaks at a fundraiser attended by Paladino: Remarks about the Obamas were 'inappropriate' New Year's Eve is going to be chilly Bundle up for New Year’s Eve, meteorologist warns A woman and her 4-year-old son were found Source: Father questioned in deaths of son, mother in Harlem

Comments