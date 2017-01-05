Throggs Neck, tucked into the southeast section of the Bronx, is a quiet, waterfront community, featuring cozy homes, a scenic park and a bustling street filled with shops and restaurants.

Though Throggs Neck is a bit of a trek without a car -- you’ll have to take the Bx40 or BxM9 if you're coming from midtown (a $6.50 ride) -- spending a day up in this Bronx neighborhood won’t disappoint.

Expand your city horizons to a neighborhood you should probably be talking about.

Warm up with coffee and a sweet treat at BREW Who can start the day without caffeine? Though Throggs Neck hosts a variety of chain coffee shops, including Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, try BREW Coffee House, located at 3217 Philip Ave., for your morning fix. The local spot also serves up an extensive menu of baked goods -- pies, cakes, you name it -- as well as breakfast and lunch menus. Enjoy a bacon, egg and cheese with your cup of joe for $3.81.

Get your shop on at a local boutique The main shopping attraction in this neighborhood is the massive Throggs Neck Shopping Center -- featuring a Target, T.J. Maxx and more. But all is not lost on the local boutique front. For a clothing store unique to Throggs Neck, head to Gravity NYC, located at 3760 E. Tremont Ave., which specializes in high-end urban brands for men and women. Browse clothing and accessories from G-Star, Givenchy and more, offering everything from warm parkas to dresses and accessories.

Peruse fresh pasta and Italian staples The BxM9 bus will drop you off near East Tremont Avenue, one of the main streets in the neighborhood, hosting a variety of small businesses and eateries. One shop that may catch your eye -- most likely from the giant wheels of cheese in the window -- is Pastosa Ravioli, located at 3812 E. Tremont Ave., a local small chain selling fresh pasta and a variety of Italian cuisines. Grab some fresh ravioli, tortellini, homemade sauce and more for your next at-home meal.

Have a drink and hearty Irish meal at The Wicked Wolf Located just down the street from Pastosa Ravioli, at 4029 E. Tremont Ave., The Wicked Wolf is a cozy place to warm up over a hearty meal. Pair a beer or cocktail with a classic Irish dish, like a traditional shepherd's pie or fish and chips (both $14). Looking for bar snacks? The Wicked Wolf's appetizer selection includes wings and chili nachos (which both cost $9).

Learn about seafaring for free at the Maritime Industry Museum Trek down, via the Bx40 bus or by walking, to the tip of Throggs Neck for a unique museum experience. This part of the neighborhood is home to SUNY Maritime College, which features the Maritime Industry Museum on its campus. Located inside the historic Fort Schuyler, at 6 Pennyfield Ave., visitors can learn about the maritime industry through a display of artifacts, replicas and tributes to wartime vessels in the 4,000-square-foot museum. Bonus: Admission is free.

Enjoy an authentic Italian meal at Patricia's of Tremont Head back to the heart of Throggs Neck for your next meal. The neighborhood, which has historically been home to a large Italian community, boasts a number of Italian eateries and pizza joints along E. Tremont Avenue. For an authentic, family-style experience, stop into Patricia's of Tremont, located at 3883 E. Tremont Ave., which has an extensive menu of appetizers, pizza, pasta and more. For a true Italian feast, the restaurant has a family-style prix-fixe menu, which offers a combination of appetizers, shared plates and desserts for $50. Heading there for lunch? Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., enjoy an entree, salad and pasta for between $12 and $13.

Take in sunset views at Ferry Point Park Ferry Point Park is mostly known for one thing -- its spectacular views of the city. Located between Hutchinson River Parkway, Lafayette Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway -- a short walk from E. Tremont Avenue -- Ferry Point is a great place to watch a waterfront sunset. In the warmer months, enjoy the public park's expansive activities with its basketball courts, walking trails and barbecue area.

Head to Tosca Cafe for drinks, Italian classics and… sushi? Tosca Cafe, located at 4038 E. Tremont Ave., self-describes itself as an Italian restaurant, but offers much more than the cuisine's classic dishes. Consisting of a main dining room, a space for private events, a lounge and (yes) a sushi bar, you can spend hours here drinking at the bar and eating from its extensive menu. With drink specials that rotate on a daily basis (Thursday is ladies night in the bar and lounge, for example), Tosca Cafe attracts locals coming in for a post-work drink or bite to eat. Enjoy fish, steak and pasta dishes in its main room, or sit in the lounge for sushi, which comes in shareable platters or a la carte options. If you're visiting Throggs Neck on a weekend, check out Tosca Cafe's brunch buffet. For $31.95, enjoy eggs Benedict, an omelette station, mimosas and more.

