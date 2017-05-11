Amtrak said on Thursday that it plans to hire a private company to manage the concourse-level areas it controls in New York's outdated and overcrowded Pennsylvania Station.

Amtrak will create a new development entity tasked with selecting a management firm for its concourse areas, President Wick Moorman said at a New York State Assembly committee hearing in Manhattan.

The Long Island Rail Road and NJ Transit – which control their own concourse sections under long-term leases with Amtrak, the landlord – will also be asked to oversee the new entity and use it to coordinate operations among all three railroads, Moorman said.

"The status quo is no longer sustainable," Wick told committee members.

Although most of Penn’s recent service issues have involved track and other infrastructure, problems on the concourse levels of Penn have contributed to the chaos. They’ve included heavy crowding, temporary closures of some entrances, leaking roofs and communication problems.

On Wednesday, an Amtrak dispatcher routing problem resulted in one of the most devastating LIRR service disruptions in years.

It was the third-straight evening commute this week disrupted by problems related to Amtrak, which also owns and maintains the connecting East River tunnels. The incident followed several other recent major service disruptions originating at Penn that have led advocates, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials and state lawmakers to call on Amtrak to relinquish control of the station, which is used by 600,000 customers daily.

“Commuters don’t care if they are Amtrak signal problems or LIRR signal problems,’’ said LIRR commuter council chairman Mark Epstein in a statement. “Riders cannot endure another week like the current one.’’

The national passenger rail company has also been under scrutiny after two recent derailments, for which it was at fault, disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Those and other disturbances have drawn attention to problems the station's concourse-level areas, which can quickly become crowded with delayed passengers when one disruption ripples to other trains.

Last month, the station was crammed with commuters after a power outage. Chaos broke out because of unfounded rumors that someone was shooting a gun. Thirteen people were injured.

Part of the problem is growth in the region. Penn Station, the busiest U.S. transit hub, now handles double the number of trains it did when Amtrak took it over from bankrupt private operator Penn Central Transportation Co. in 1976, Moorman said.

Separately, Amtrak is also addressing track problems with a new program to expedite long-planned repairs that would otherwise take years to complete. Large sections of Penn Station track will be taken offline for weeks at a time this summer.

Moorman outlined the timeline for the renewal, saying he expected the work to eliminate the possibility of track-caused disruptions ‘‘for a good, long time.”

The first outage would start July 7 and last 19 days; the second would last 25 days and end Sept. 5, Moorman said in Manhattan.

Amtrak is working with LIRR and NJ Transit to figure out precisely how tracks will be taken offline and other trains rerouted this summer. Full details of the track shutdown plan should be released next week, Moorman said, giving rail customers about six weeks to prepare. During the project, at least 75 percent of trains will continue to operate, he said.

The derailments "highlight the vulnerability and the fragility of Penn Station," Moorman said, apologizing again for delays and disruptions.

About half the trains that roll through the station are operated by LIRR.

The most complex, disruptive jobs that require more tracks to be taken out of service at one time will be performed at night, he said. Amtrak is planning to issue alerts during the summer months to keep customers updated.

Moorman cautioned that the summerlong project will neither include the tunnels adjacent to Penn nor the station’s signal system. Amtrak blamed signal-related problems for disruptions that snarled LIRR riders’ evening commute three days in a row this week – including Wednesday when nearly 80 trains out of Penn were canceled.