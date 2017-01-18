The next Citi Bike expansion should be funded

The next Citi Bike expansion should be funded with taxpayer dollars, a majority of the City Council says. Above, Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez leads a rally calling for public funding to support a five-borough expansion of the bike share network. (Credit: Vincent Barone)

