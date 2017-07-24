The city has released details of what it expects to come out of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “subway turnaround plan,” demanding that the MTA redirect funds away if necessary from “less-critical” investments like aesthetic improvements to bridges and subway stations.

With the MTA set to publish a reorganization plan this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio offered the agency his own recommendations Monday.

“The system has begun to turn around from years of improvement to a pattern of decay,” First Deputy Mayor Tony Shorris said during a news conference with reporters. “We are in discussion and have been in discussion with the MTA about a number of these issues, so I don’t think they’ll find any of them particularly foreign.”

With a nearly 200 percent increase in delays in recent years, his administration offered five points, each dealing with accountability, funding and budgeting at the MTA, a state agency: 1) Immediate relief for riders; 2) Public performance goals and standards; 3) Clear accountability for continual improvement; 4) An efficient and fair MTA budget and a reallocation of resources towards core needs and 5) A meaningful state commitment to the needs of subway riders.

The city said the MTA should be required to present metrics reports, similar to the NYPD’s monthly Compstat reports on major crimes at every precinct, to keep the agency accountable for making improvements to the system.

The MTA should also be transparent about data such as how long riders have to wait for trains during rush hour and how many times a train is too crowded, the mayor’s office said.

“No train should fail to have air conditioning in the summer, no station should be unattended in case people need help, and riders should never be stuck in trains for more than a few minutes as a result of maintenance issues.”

The recommendations come just days before MTA chairman Joseph Lhota plans on releasing his own report, the result of a 30-day review of MTA operations ordered by Cuomo. Lhota is expected to present his plan by July 31. Lhota made clear last week that, to implement his review, the city would need to provide additional funding to the agency.

That notion reignited a feud between de Blasio and Cuomo. The mayor is looking to avoid pumping more money into an agency he feels is not properly managing its money while the governor, facing a dip in approval ratings, is attempting to put more responsibility for the beleaguered subway system onto de Blasio.

On Sunday, de Blasio held a news conference on a moving F train to call for Cuomo to step up and take accountability for the subway system, which has suffered two derailments and several impactful service failures in recent months.

Later in the day, Lhota attacked the mayor in a statement for what he considered to be a stunt, considering that the MTA is already working on outlining a plan for subway improvements.

"What we need is leadership, not photo ops,” Lhota said. “The mayor's comments today were completely disingenuous knowing that the MTA is set to present its 30-day overhaul plan this week. We know we have a problem and our job now is to fix it. It would best for the people of New York City if everyone stepped up and worked together in those efforts."

The mayor’s recommendations would have the MTA outline and implement short-term fixes for subways; create clearer goals for subways and better metrics for measuring those goals and reallocate MTA resources to better fund bus and subway riders, which account for 93 percent of all MTA riders.

“A fair plan would also involve ensuring New York City subways and bus riders get a larger share of resources already available to the MTA,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

“If additional funds are needed, the MTA should re-allocate resources from less-critical investments, including funds being made available to it for lights on bridges, any primarily aesthetic portions of station enhancements, or bureaucratic staffing that does not impact customer service.”

What the mayor’s recommendations don’t outline is any new funding from the city — even though it’s sitting on a $4 billion surplus, according to Lhota. It’s not yet clear how much more funding he’ll be requesting from the city this week.

“The kinds of things we’re looking for are managerial issues, operational issues, standards of service…these are not money issues,” Shorris said. “That’s using the money you have effectively.”