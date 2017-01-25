Mayor Bill de Blasio exits a No. 7

Mayor Bill de Blasio exits a No. 7 train during a ceremony marking the opening of the 34th Street-Hudson Yards station in Manhattan on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. (Credit: Newsday / Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

Single-swipe fares will remain at $2.75, the MTA MTA raises fares, but single-ride swipe stays at $2.75 MTA service changes on the E, F, M NYPD: Man jumps in front of F train in Queens B and D train service was restored after NYPD: Man pushed onto tracks at Bronx station

Comments