Frazier, LeMahieu rake as Yankees make Braves cower in the Bronx

Welcome back Clint Frazier.

After being called up from the Yankees alternate site this week, the 25-year-old outfielder wasted no time in showing that he’s major league material as the Yanks beat up the Braves 6-3 in the Bronx.

He hit 3-4 on the evening, launching a home run, single, and double, missing only a triple to complete the cycle in what truly was a spectacular debut on the year for Frazier.

Frazier’s homecoming was one of many components of the Yankees hitting machine on Tuesday as the cold end of the bombers lineup warmed and the hot batters remained scalding.

Things started off less than eventful as the Yankees missed a first inning opportunity as designated hitter Mike Ford came up with the bases loaded where he grounded out to end the inning scoring none.

Shortly after, starter Masahiro Tanaka surrendered a two-run lead off a second inning, upper deck home run to Braves second baseman, Johan Camargo that put Atlanta up 2-0.

That was a short lived lead as catcher Gary Sanchez and right fielder Clint Frazier put up back to back homers in the bottom of the second inning against Braves starter Huascar Ynoa.

For Frazier, that homer came on his first at bat since his call up.

Though, the Yankees again left runners on as shortstop Gleyber Torres took a backwards K to end the second with two left on.

Centerfielder Aaron Hicks put the Yankees up 3-2 in the fourth after an RBI double that second baseman DJ LeMahieu slid into home on an exhilaratingly close call.

A-Aron and Baby G got us on top 👆 pic.twitter.com/W6g9yIq3c4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 13, 2020

As for LeMahieu, he put up another yet another multi-hit night by going 4-5 with an RBI and stolen base.

Torres finally got his bat going after a frigid start to the season with a well placed, RBI single that scored Hicks from second base, stretching the Yankees lead to 4-2 in the fourth.

Jonathan Loáisiga replaced Tanaka in the fifth inning where he put the side down in order, pitched a solid two innings through the start of the seventh inning.

Tanaka ended his night with the two runs, five hits, and three strikeouts in four flat innings pitched.

LeMahieu struck again in the fifth with an RBI single, stealing second and scoring one at-bat later when first baseman Luke Voit notched his own RBI line drive to center, giving the Yankees a 6-2 lead.

Chad Green inherited two runners on in the seventh inning with no outs, impressively getting out of the jam unscathed.

By then, all eyes focused on whether or not Frazier would complete his last leg of the cycle by getting a triple as he led off in the seventh inning.

Braves reliever A.J. Minter shot down his chances, striking out Frazier after his impressive 3-4 debut at the plate.

That ended Frazier’s night as Mike Tauchman replaced him in the eighth inning at right field.

The Yankees called on both Luis Avilán and Adam Ottavino to wrap up the inning, which they did with no issues.

Jonathan Holder came in to close out the ninth, where he allowed run, turning the ball over to Zack Britton who got the job done despite some suspense, sealing the 6-3 win on a sticky night uptown.

Outfielder Aaron Judge was rested from the lineup after manager Aaron Boone said Judge had “lower body tightness” ahead of Tuesday’s game.

This win puts the Yankees at 12-6 and drops Atlanta to 11-8, the bombers continue the team’s homestand this Friday with a four game series against the 6-11 Red Sox.