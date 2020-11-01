Bronx man stabbed to death during fight in apartment building | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the suspect who fatally stabbed a 27-year-old man during a fight inside a Bronx apartment building early on Sunday morning.

Cops from the 48th Precinct were called to 1185 Lebanon St. in Van Nest at about 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 1 about reports of a physical fight.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, they encountered the victim in a hallway, who had suffered a stab wound to his torso.

The officers rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he did not survive. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the investigation, police have not yet established a motive for the fatal stabbing, or a description of the suspect.

The 48th Precinct Detective Squad is conducting the ongoing investigation.