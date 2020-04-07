Ambulance crash in Brooklyn injures two medics

A private ambulance running to a sick patient reported through 911 was cut off at a Brooklyn intersection, sending the ambulance crashing into a parked car and into a building on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The two emergency medical technicians received minor injuries in the crash and were treated at a local hospital. No civilians were injured in the crash, police said.

The ambulance company Assist Ambulance, has been backing up EMS during the COVID-19 crisis.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on April 8, when the ambulance, belonging to Assist Ambulance, was traveling north on Flatbush Avenue in Flatlands with lights and sirens, when an unidentified red vehicle swerved to avoid the ambulance.

Sources said the driver of the ambulance lost control struck a parked Mercedes Benz SUV, and then crashed into a building at the corner.

Police from the 63rd Precinct and an ambulance with NYU Langone responded and helped the two medics after the crash. The ambulance received serious damage in the crash.

The ambulance was said to have been responding to a sick case, possibly a victim of coronavirus.

Police were trying to find out what car cut the ambulance off. That vehicle left the scene of the crash, but apparently did not make contact with the ambulance.

Another ambulance was heavily damaged on Sunday when it was struck by a police car in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Those medics were also injured.

The crash occurs at a time when EMS are receiving record numbers of calls for assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.