Brooklyn man who shot, stabbed cops booked for attempted murder

A Brooklyn man who knifed a cop in the neck and shot two others during a wild incident earlier this week was formally charged Saturday.

Police said Dzenan Camovic, 20, of East 22nd Street in Flatbush was booked on June 6 for attempted murder of a police officer, robbery, assault of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Law enforcement sources said Camovic allegedly approached two officers on anti-looting patrol in the area of Church and Flatbush Avenues at 11:45 p.m. on June 3. Without any notice, cops reported, Camovic stabbed one officer in the neck.

That led to a struggle with other police officers in which the suspect allegedly grabbed one of the cops guns and began firing at them, hitting them in the hand. Camovic was shot multiple times by additional officers who came upon the scene.

All three officers were treated at Kings County Hospital and are recovering.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea had described the attack as “cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack on a defenseless police officer.”

The FBI launched an investigation into whether this was a possible terrorist act, and raided the suspect’s home on June 4 as part of the inquiry.