NYC meet-up group to host weekly events to celebrate arrival of new Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn

A series of events are coming to Brooklyn to celebrate the arrival of a new Black Lives Matter mural.

On Aug. 7, Good People Meet NYC is kicking off a series of Feel Good Fridays with the opening of a new Black Lives Matter Mural at Restoration Plaza, located on Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. and is free to attend. The rain date will be Aug. 8 in the event of inclement weather.

Presented by Jude Bernard and Ted Crawford, Brooklyn’s own DJ Mister Cee will be spinning beats throughout the event, with DJ Barry Blends opening the show. The Brooklyn NAACP Census Game Changers will also partner with CAMBA, Inc., a Brooklyn based nonprofit organization that provides social services to New Yorkers in need, to host a 2020 Census Drive. A number of Brooklyn’s Black Greek organizations will be onsite helping out during the event.

Social distancing measures will be in place for the opening. Masks will be required for all guests and temperatures will be checked upon arrival. Masks will be available courtesy of the Brooklyn Bank.

Good People Meet NYC will hold subsequent events on Aug. 14, 21, 28 and Sept. 4.