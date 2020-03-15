Two Brooklyn lawmakers contract coronavirus: Cuomo

Brooklyn Assembly members Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron have tested positive for the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Saturday night.

In a joint statement, Cuomo and Heastie said that Weinstein and Barron “have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons,” adding that “Heastie has been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation.”

No further information on the conditions of either Weinstein or Barron was immediately provided.

Weinstein, 68, was first elected to the Assembly in 1980 and is its longest-serving female member. She currently serves as chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. Weinstein represents the 41st Assembly District, which includes the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood, Marine Park and Sheepshead Bay.

Barron, 69, took office in 2015, replacing his wife, current City Councilwoman Inez Barron, as representative of the 61st Assembly District in Brooklyn. His district includes the areas of Brownsville, City Line and East New York.

As a precaution, Cuomo and Heastie said, the State Capitol and Legislative Office Building are being thoroughly cleaned. The capitol will also be off-limits to visitors starting Sunday.

“All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone,” the governor and Assembly speaker said. “We are working hand in glove to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in New York but we will continue to act aggressively to protect the public health.”