Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Business

Breezy windows? How’s your HVAC?

By Posted on
Sad middle age couple in warm clothes getting cold on the sofa in their living room
Photo via Getty Images

The best time to optimize your HVAC system is now. Winter blasts are expected to continue through February and you want to be ready for summer. Check out amNY Home Pros to find a pro to help you along. 

1. Air filter and air vent check

HVAC breakdowns typically occur because of the filter. It gets clogged with dirt and dust — a pro can help with that. Also, did you know that a dusty home can cause ventilation blockages and inefficient airflow? Get out the vacuum!  

2. Insulation check

An HVAC professional can tell you if your insulation has been compromised. Remember: Insulation is the key to an efficiently heated home.

Improving the Quality of Life for New Yorkers with Apple Bank and Ohel

Schneps Connects

Looking for other pros, like window and door professionals and roofers? Check out amNY Home Pros. Each listing includes project galleries, bio information, testimonials and contact information so you can reach out to them directly.

Are you a home services professional looking for exposure to an engaged audience of millions of monthly visitors? Sign up for NYC Home Pros here. Schneps takes no fee from any job you book through the service.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC