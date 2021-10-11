Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Business

Deadline approaching to nominate your business for an amNY Top NYC Workplaces Award

By Mac Sorensen
0
comments
Posted on
Enter your business in the 2022 amNewYork Metro/Energage Top Workplaces program.
Photo via Unsplash

Dr. Adhi Sharma, President of Mount Sinai South Nassau and President of Clinical and Professional Affairs

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

If you own a business or work for one in the five boroughs of New York City with 50 or more employees, this Friday is the last day to nominate your business for an amNY Top NYC Workplaces Award.

Workplaces will be evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey. The survey provides detailed feedback that companies can use to improve their organizations, and the insights we collect will prove helpful to all businesses, regardless of worker headcount.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 15. Final results will be published in 2022. We’ll highlight some of the more innovative ideas and exceptional outcomes.

Energage, our research partner, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in more than 50 markets.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE YOUR WORKPLACE… https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/amny/

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC