Deadline approaching to nominate your business for an amNY Top NYC Workplaces Award

If you own a business or work for one in the five boroughs of New York City with 50 or more employees, this Friday is the last day to nominate your business for an amNY Top NYC Workplaces Award.

Workplaces will be evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey. The survey provides detailed feedback that companies can use to improve their organizations, and the insights we collect will prove helpful to all businesses, regardless of worker headcount.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 15. Final results will be published in 2022. We’ll highlight some of the more innovative ideas and exceptional outcomes.

Energage, our research partner, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in more than 50 markets.

