Great employers stand out in the crowd

By Laura Brinton

Energage

Creating a workplace culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled is really hard. But the best workplaces do it exceptionally well. They earn distinction that gives them a sustainable competitive advantage in a fiercely competitive market.

Consider these ways companies help their organization stand out from the competition, win the war for talent, clinch that next big deal – and maybe even make their competition just a little jealous.

Boost employee trust, confidence, and pride. Workplace recognition programs such as Top Workplaces are powered by employee feedback captured with the engagement survey that’s the engine behind the program. Giving employees the opportunity to offer feedback ensures they feel heard and offers proof their input matters. It also builds trust and confidence, and research shows this has a direct impact on engagement. Plus, being able to say, “ I work for a Top Workplace! ” gives employees a great sense of pride and boosts morale. Showcase culture to strengthen their employer brand. When it comes to recruiting the right talent, employee referrals and traditional ways of recruiting talent are no longer enough. Culture is the most important differentiator, and the Top Workplaces award is third-party verification of culture excellence. A recent study revealed that companies with a strong employer brand can reduce their cost-per-hire by as much as 50 percent, according to LinkedIn. Win big contracts by getting noticed. People want to do business with Top Workplaces. The award is a mark of confidence and an indication of superior quality and service. Not to mention, it distinguishes them from the competition. Top Workplaces advertise the badge on their marketing materials, website, packaging, and social media to help their organization stand out. Network with other winners. Leaders of Top Workplaces see value in prioritizing workplace culture and use it as a strategic competitive advantage. They also network with other award-winning organizations that share the same passion. Keep culture in tip-top shape. Top Workplaces don’t rest on their laurels, and they know standing still isn’t an option. They are committed to keeping their culture in tip-top shape and they continue to put in the hard work, day after day. Tapping into their employee engagement survey insights enables them to see their blind spots (bright spots too) and know where to focus their efforts.

Laura Brinton is content marketing director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based research and consulting firm that surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,500 organizations in 2019. Energage is the research partner for Top Workplaces.