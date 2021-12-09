New coworking and childcare space opens for business in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City is endless with its surprises and ideas. In Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens opens up first-ever coworking/playspace BrookLearn. Located at 380 Court Street, BrookLearn boasts a combination of a kids play gym and state-of-the-art adult coworking space all in one facility without interrupting each other.

The venue itself is 3,500 sq ft. For new members of this place, BrookLearn offers a workspace equipped with 2 small lounge areas, high speed WiFi, printers. For important meetings, the space has private soundproof phone booths where you can join Zoom or make a phone call.

For your kid’s play area, they can enjoy some physical activity by making the most of gymnastics equipment, mats for obstacle courses and a size-suiting basketball hoop. For those looking to flex the calmer or more creative muscles, there is a stocked art station and extensive library, reading section.

Childcare services provide different options. Monthly memberships start at $190 and for those seeking a Playspace-Only membership is $150. There is another option to pay by the hour, $35 for the first child and $25 for the second.

The new establishment has very strict health precautions, with the capacity of the establishment at 33%. Every member of BrookLearn who is over 2 years old must wear a mask and be fully vaccinated.

Brooklearn’s hours are Mon, Thurs and Fri 9 am-6 pm, Tues 9 am-3 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-5 pm. For more information, you can always visit brooklearnbrooklyn.com.