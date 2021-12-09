New coworking and childcare space opens for business in Brooklyn

New York City is endless with its surprises and ideas. In Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens opens up first-ever coworking/playspace BrookLearn. Located at 380 Court Street, BrookLearn boasts a combination of a kids play gym and state-of-the-art adult coworking space all in one facility without interrupting each other.
The venue itself is 3,500 sq ft. For new members of this place, BrookLearn offers a workspace equipped with 2 small lounge areas, high speed WiFi, printers. For important meetings, the space has private soundproof phone booths where you can join Zoom or make a phone call.
For your kid’s play area, they can enjoy some physical activity by making the most of gymnastics equipment, mats for obstacle courses and a size-suiting basketball hoop. For those looking to flex the calmer or more creative muscles, there is a stocked art station and extensive library, reading section.
Childcare services provide different options. Monthly memberships start at $190 and for those seeking a Playspace-Only membership is $150. There is another option to pay by the hour, $35 for the first child and $25 for the second.
The new establishment has very strict health precautions, with the capacity of the establishment at 33%. Every member of BrookLearn who is over 2 years old must wear a mask and be fully vaccinated.
Brooklearn’s hours are Mon, Thurs and Fri 9 am-6 pm, Tues 9 am-3 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-5 pm. For more information, you can always visit brooklearnbrooklyn.com.