Downtown Alliance offers rent-relief grants for essential Manhattan businesses

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Manhattan’s Alliance for Downtown New York opened applications Friday morning for $800,000 worth of emergency rent-relief grants for businesses doing important work for residents and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manhattan storefront businesses can apply online for these $10,000 emergency cash grants to be applied to April or May rent. The applications will be open until May 15 or until all money has been awarded.

Applicants must meet certain requirements, such as providing an essential service as defined by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, being an independent business with five or less locations, having fewer than 20 employees as of March 1 and proof that the grant will be used for rent.

“There is not one storefront business in New York City that has been spared by COVID-19,” said Downtown Alliance President Jessica Lappin. “Every one of them is struggling. We are stepping up to do what we can to help our stores keep their lights on.”

The Downtown Alliance contributed $250,000 from its annual budget alongside money from neighborhood partners Brookfield Properties, Silverstein Properties and The Howard Hughes Corporation.