Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 231.93 points, or 0.97%, at the open to 24,107.82. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 27.64 points, or 0.96%, at 2,908.83, while the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 77.23 points, or 0.86%, to 9,056.89 at the opening bell.