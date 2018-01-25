Blue Ribbon Bakery’s wood-fired grill may be working for pizza sensation Emily these days, but the Bromberg brothers’ shuttered West Village standby, a casualty of rent prices in 2017, will be serving its signature fried chicken wings with honey again, come this February.

The restaurant, which closed its doors after almost 20 years on Downing Street, is anticipating a relaunch early next month as an online-only operation through Seamless, a spokeswoman for the Blue Ribbon empire said Thursday.

Customers will be able to order old favorites — like fried chicken wings with wildflower honey, grilled cheese on toasted challah and baby kale Caesar salad — for delivery throughout the city. Other new menu highlights include sandwiches like the Blue Reuben (with pork chorizo, coleslaw and cheddar, on a baguette) and the baked chicken muffaletta (with olive relish, roasted garlic, provolone, on ciabatta).

Owners Eric and Bruce Bromberg called the bakery’s closure “a hard thing emotionally for us,” lamenting in particular their loss of a mid-19th century wood-fired oven they’d renovated themselves in the space. (Matthew and Emily Hyland started cooking up their New York-New Haven-hybrid pies in that 18-foot-wide chamber in June.)

The chef-restaurateurs added a new eatery, Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, to their vast collection of brasseries, sushi spots and fried chicken joints shortly after the bakery extinguished its last fire. That 98-seat restaurant at 84 William St. in the Financial District will furnish kitchen space for their new Seamless venture, the spokeswoman said.

We’re more than ready to click for our late-night fried chicken fix, wherever it’s coming from.