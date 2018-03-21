With the weekend approaching, you might have brunch on the brain.

If you’re looking for new places to get your breakfast sandwich and Bloody Mary fix, consider one of these new menu additions.

From Brooklyn hot spots to Middle Eastern mezze, here are five new brunches to try this month.

Miss Ada

The Fort Greene fave now does brunch. Starting this Sunday, find traditional Israeli dishes like shakshuka, with a poached egg, goat cheese, parsley and challah ($14); malawach, a savory pancake served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato and schug ($14); and a savory baklava-esque jachnun ($14). The beverage menus includes homemade kombucha and six takes on the Bloody Mary. (Sun., 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 184 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, missadanyc.com)

Claro

The acclaimed Oaxacan eatery in Gowanus, which is currently only open for dinner, is kicking off brunch later this month. Chef T.J. Steele’s coincidentally gluten-free menu will feature house-made cheese and sausages in dishes like chilaquiles and huevos oaxaqueños (prices still being finalized). To drink, there will be a variety of mezcal- and tequila-based cocktails. (Launching March 31, Sat. & Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; 284 Third Ave., Brooklyn, clarobk.com)

Olmsted

The Prospect Heights hot spot is still one of the hardest seats in town to get two years after opening. So you can bet its brunch will be an equally hot ticket. Chef Greg Baxtrom introduced the menu last week, with hearty dishes like a grilled breakfast burger ($12) and spanakopita shakshuka ($16), sweeter fare like apple strudel sticky rolls ($17) and playful options like egg rolls ($14) filled with eggs, bacon and cheddar. To drink, cocktails include a Bloody Mary ($13) inspired by Dan Barber’s food waste-reusing program WastED. (Fri., Sat. & Sun., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 659 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn, olmstednyc.com)

Nur

Grab a group for the modern Middle Eastern restaurant’s new brunch, which debuted earlier this month. Guests don’t order; instead, shareable mezze come out one after the other, from dishes like eggplant carpaccio, yogurt with tershi and harissa and a Jerusalem bagel with lima bean dip and schug, all the way to dessert — the pudding malabi. Turkish coffee and traditional Moroccan tea service are included, but you can also splurge on brunch cocktails. ($42/person prepaid, alcohol not included, Sat. & Sun., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; 34 E. 20th St., Manhattan, nurnyc.com)

Due West

The new West Village gastropub expanded to brunch hours earlier this month. The menu of small and large plates includes its signature pancakes with butter maple toffee and whipped crème fraîche ($16), breakfast ($15) and fish sandwiches ($19) and a raw bar of East Coast oysters ($19). For the table, there’s the large-format Rose Bowl cocktail, with rosé, vodka, lime, mint, sparkling wine ($90). Or get a nitro boost ($15), with bourbon, nitro cold brew and demerara, just for yourself. (Sat. & Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; 189 W. 10th St., Manhattan, duewestnyc.com)