Carnegie Deli lives again!

On the internet, that is.

The iconic Seventh Ave. delicatessen that served its final mammoth pastrami sandwich in December after a nearly 80-year run is now selling its sandwiches, cheesecakes and rugelach through the online food delivery service Goldbely.

Carnegie Deli owner Marian Levine Harper attributed her decision to close the restaurant to “sleepless nights and grueling hours,” but her business still licenses outposts at Madison Square Garden as well as in Las Vegas and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She’s involved in this new push to bring Carnegie’s signature pastrami, rye bread and mustard to fans across the country, a Goldbely spokeswoman confirmed.

Among your options for delivery: a $79 pastrami rye sandwich kit for four people; a $129 kit for eight, which comes with two pounds pastrami, two pounds of corned beef, 16 rye slices and two bottles of spicy mustard (ingredients you’ll assemble into filmmaker Woody Allen’s namesake sandwich); and the cheesecake that Zagat called “the standard by which all others should be judged,” available in three different sizes. Also for sale — should you want to show your true deli allegiances at Katz’s or Mile End — is swag like a branded baseball cap ($39) and a T-shirt ($49).

Goldbely, which counts Ess-a-Bagel, Junior’s Cheesecake and Joe’s Pizza among its other partners, will be shipping Carnegie edibles from the deli’s New Jersey commissary.

“Carnegie Deli is the world’s most famous deli and we are excited to bring their iconic sandwiches and cheesecakes to nostalgic food fans nationwide,” said Goldbely CEO and New York native Joe Ariel, whose company describes its mission as connecting customers with the foods they love and miss most.

We’re rooting for Ariel’s startup to hire the old Carnegie Deli’s pickle mascot as a delivery woman.