You gotta believe the food at this place is amazin'.

The Mets unveiled the latest culinary offerings for the 2018 season at Citi Field on Thursday, featuring some of the hottest new prospects in the city and a lot more than peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Newbies include a specialist in sweet, Hong Kong-style waffles topped with ice cream, a holiday market hawker of baked Wisconsin cheese and a spinoff of a trendy fried chicken and waffles chain.

Celebrity chef Michael White's Nicoletta pizzeria and edible, raw cookie dough pioneer DŌ return for a second year with new pies and flavors.

Of course, stalwarts such as Danny Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group's Shake Shack and El Verano Taqueria remain alongside Fuku, David Chang's fried chicken sandwich shop, Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, and a contingent from the Queens deli Leo's Latticini, Mama’s of Corona. Many of the old standbys, not to be outdone by newcomers, are trotting out some fresh menu items themselves.

Here are the stadium's edible highlights, starting off with the new options for the 2018 season.

Wowfulls (new) One-time Smorgasburg vendor Wowfulls, which now has its own cozy, counter-service spot on the Lower East Side, brings 1950s-style Hong Kong egg waffles to Citi Field. The popular street snack, known as gai dàn jai, has a crispy texture on the outside and a fluffy one on the inside. Wowfulls presents its waffles as ice cream cones, filling them up with not only scoops, but sweet toppings. At the Mets' stadium, you'll find its Strawberry Fields combo, strawberry cheesecake ice cream covered with French Toast Crunch cereal, caramel sprinkles, whipped cream and Pocky, or stick-shaped Japanese cookies. Where: Jim Bean Highball Club (formerly Promenade Club)

Lil' Sweet Chick (new) This spin-off of Sweet Chick, a hip Southern comfort food chain, is serving up the brunch classic, fried chicken and waffles, alongside slightly more portable chicken sandwiches. Options at the counter include the "OG Fried Chicken Sandwich," topped with heirloom tomato, lettuce and a spread of herb mayo, and the "Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich," seasoned with a special spice blend and covered in bread and butter pickles. Where: Jim Bean Highball Club

Baked Cheese Haus (new) The Wisconsin specialty and artisanal cheese company has had a presence at the Bryant Park, Union Square and Columbus Circle holiday markets, but this will be its first year in the Mets' stadium. At Citi Field, Baked Cheese Haus will be serving its Alpine Brat sandwich, which comes with a foot-long brat smothered in melted raclette cheese on an artisanal baguette. Where: Jim Bean Highball Club

Nicoletta Celeb chef Michael White's Nicoletta pizzeria set up its Citi Field outpost last year, but it brings new pies and fried mozzarella and pepperoni balls to the stadium this year. Try a pizza classica, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan and fresh basil, or a pizza calabrese, with thick-cut pepperoni, fennel sausage, red onion, tomato sauce and mozzarella. Top your meal off with some soft-serve gelato from the East Village eatery before you head back to watch the next pitch. Where: Field Level Concourse

Josh Capon's Bash Burger Grab a Bash Burger, complete with a Pat LaFrieda patty and onion and bacon jam, from Josh Capon's ballpark branch. Feeling ambitious? Make it a Double Barrel burger with two patties, American cheese, fried onions, pickles and secret sauce. Capon is the chef behind city restaurants Lure Fishbar, B&B Winepub and El Toro Blanco. Where: Field Level concourse behind Section 135

Dō Edible raw cookie dough cafe Dō, which opened to huge lines in Greenwich Village in January 2017, brings its safe-to-eat treats to sports fans for a second year. Three new flavors making a 2018 debut are: cookies and cream, with Oreos and white chocolate; the self-explanatory peanut butter S'mores; and our personal favorite, 7th-Inning Stretch, with a sugar cookie base, Cracker Jacks and peanuts. Where: Jim Bean Highball Club

Catch of the Day Catch of the Day's, with a menu from James Beard-winning chef Dave Pasternack of Esca, isn't new to Citi Field, but 2017 saw two additional items. The Loaded Bayside Fries, above, tempt with cracker crumb-dredged Cherrystone clam strips and clam chowder fondue, and pair with the South Bay Lobster Tacos (because, what wouldn't), white-corn tortillas filled with Maine lobster, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa and a citrus slaw. Where: Section 102, Field Level Concourse.

Two Boots The NYC pizza outpost isn't new to Citi Field; fans have already been able to get offerings like the V for Vegan Slice, above, with artichokes, shiitake mushrooms, red onions, pesto and nondairy cheese. New in 2017 was the Queens of Queens, a white pizza with Creole chicken, broccoli, basil, garlic and cherry tomatoes. Where: Various locations throughout the stadium, including the Foxwoods Club and the Promenade Level Food Court behind home plate.

Porsche Grille If you're looking for plated dishes -- like a pan-seared cod, perhaps? -- head to Porsche Grille. It's from Myriad Restaurant Group, home to restaurateur (and James Beard winner) Drew Nieporent (Nobu, Tribeca Grill). Where: Left field corner of the Excelsior Level

Tribeca Grill Also from Nieporent and MRG, Tribeca Grill serves up bites including a red wine braised short rib sandwich, above. Caraway potato roll? Check. Horseradish sauce? Oh yeah. Where: DeltaSky360 Club Market

Fuku Introduced to Citi Field in 2016, David Chang's Fuku is a destination for its spicy fried chicken sandwich -- brined thigh meat -- Fuku fingers, fries and Milk Bar cookies. New items for this year are fries loaded with spicy cheese sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and scallions, and popcorn flavored with jalapeño and ranch seasoning. Where: Section 102, Field Level Concourse

Mama's of Corona Head to Mama's of Corona -- yep, as in Queens -- for Italian sub sandwiches like the house-made mozzarella hero sandwich with salami and peppered ham. And when have you gone wrong with cannoli, as seen above? Where: Section 105, Field Level Concourse

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors Options from famous meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda include the Original Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich, above, with sautéed Vidalia onions, Vermont Monterey Jack cheese and beef au jus. New last year: steak frites with waffle fries and onions and cheese. LaFrieda also operates the sit-down Chop House restaurant by the DeltaSky360 Club. Where: Section 139 and in Promenade Level Food Court (behind home plate)

Daruma of Tokyo Based in Great Neck, the Daruma of Tokyo is your spot for rolls -- California, spicy tuna -- and sushi. Where: Field Level Concourse

Shake Shack A dominant force behind the NYC dining scene and Citi Field is Union Square Hospitality Group, perhaps better known by its James Beard winner and CEO Danny Meyer. And if you remember the excitement when Shake Shack first hit Citi Field in 2009, you can feel the fever during baseball season too. Grab a classic ShackBurger (cheese, beef and ShackSauce) or, for the veggie-minded, the 'Shroom Burger, a fried portobello mushroom stuffed with Muenster and Cheddar cheeses. Wash it all down with the Shack's frozen custard concrete. Where: Section 140, Field Level Concourse

Papa Rosso This pizza counter from Union Square Hospitality Group, which made its Citi Field debut in 2016, serves freshly-made pies like the margherita, made with tomatoes, mozzarella, local Gotham Greens basil and olive oil (pictured). Other pies include pepperoni and mushroom with cheese, and a new pancetta and mushroom addition. Where: Section 141, Field Level Concourse

Blue Smoke on the Road USGH's Blue Smoke serves up mac and cheese topped with either brisket or chopped pork and jalapeños, as well as beer-braised chicken po'boys (new for 2018) and other kinds of sandwiches. Southern sides include slow-cooked beans, cornbread and a creamy coleslaw. Where: Section 140, Field Level Concourse

El Verano Taqueria Also from USHG, El Verano Taqueria offers tacos, nachos and elotes (Mexican-style corn with queso, lime, cayenne and mayo or sometimes crema, above). This year, it's adding a vegetable taco salad loaded with corn and cilantro and dressed with smoked tomato vinaigrette. Where: Section 139, Field Level Concourse

Box Frites Chicken poppers, French fries and hot dogs are available at this USHG stand devoted to Belgian-style frites. Among the wide selection of sauces, you'll find cheddar cheese, smokey bacon, chipotle barbecue and garden basil pesto. New for 2018 are crispy chicken rolls. Where: Section 140, Field Level Concourse

Hain Celestial Gluten Free & Organic Stand The health-minded can head to Hain Celestial for items such as a Plainville Farms turkey burger served on a gluten-free bun. Or if hot dogs are more your game for the game, grab a veggie dog. Where: World's Fare Market on the Field Level Concourse, and other locations in the ballpark