Dunkin’ Donuts releases Ghost Pepper doughnut and more Halloween treats for the fall

As Halloween approaches, Dunkin’ Donuts is adding some spine-tingling treats to their menus for New Yorkers to experience.

Starting Oct. 14, Dunkin’ Donuts released their new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut at locations around the tri-state area. The yeast doughnut is topped with a strawberry-flavored icing that features a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper and finished with red sanding sugar.

Those who purchase a Ghost Pepper Donut are encouraged to show their own spicy side by surprising their friends with the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut and capturing and posting the reactions on social media using #DunkinSpicySide.

For the Halloween season, the creepy-crawly Spider Donut is back on Dunkin’ Donuts menus. The Spider Donut is made of a classic ring doughnut topped with a chocolate munchkin doughnut hole, chocolate drizzle for the spider’s legs and white icing for the eyes.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ Donuts. “With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’ is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season.”

In addition to the new doughnuts, Dunkin’ Donuts is Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits. Each kit will have plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, with pre-packaged icing in orange, white, and black, and three sprinkle blends. The Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits are available for purchase in two sizes, small (4-count donuts) and large (9-count donuts).

This year’s Halloween lineup will haunt participating Dunkin’ restaurants for a limited time only, while supplies last. For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.