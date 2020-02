Your morning pick-me-up just got cheaper than the dollar menu.

Your morning pick-me-up just got cheaper than the dollar menu.

McDonald’s is serving free small McCafĂ© coffees during breakfast hours, starting Sept. 16 and continuing through National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. No purchase is necessary.

Hours may vary by location, but most McDonald’s sell breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Find the location nearest you at mcdonalds.com.