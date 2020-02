There’s a new tiny dessert in town. You can get miniaturized doughnuts (Donuttery), cupcakes (Baked by Melissa) and now, ice …

There’s a new tiny dessert in town.

You can get miniaturized doughnuts (Donuttery), cupcakes (Baked by Melissa) and now, ice cream cones.

Comfort food eatery Creamline is launching mini cones filled with Ronnybrook Farm Dairy soft serve.

Get it in vanilla, chocolate or twist this Thursday and Friday for FREE at both of its locations. After that, it’ll cost you just $1.

Creamline is located at Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave., 646- 410-2040; and 180 Seventh Ave., 212-727-2315, creamlinenyc.com