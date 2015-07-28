Grillmaster Marc Forgione’s tips for grilling inside, Thanks NYC

What, no outdoor space? You can still have steaks!

Forget the cook-out, New Yorkers are all about cook-ins!

You may not have a backyard or rooftop and putting anything hot on your fire escape is highly dangerous, but that doesn’t mean grilling is totally off the table for you and your tiny New York kitchen this summer.

Chef Marc Forgione, who’s in charge of the not-so-tiny kitchen at Tribeca steakhouse American Cut (among other high-end restaurants), understands a New Yorker’s struggle to sizzle up the perfect steak.

While George Forman grills may be oh so tempting, Forgione recommends trying to grill your indoor steak on a cast-iron skillet, which can take the high heat. Another option: a little Japanese charcoal grill, although that will only get you so far if you want a thick ribeye.

Forgione recommends reading a recipe before embarking on your steak cooking. Knowing how to finish your dish will lead to greater grilling success. Have your equipment ready!

“Also, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to keep your workspace clean!” Forgione says. “Because I have a small kitchen, I clean as I wcook so that I’m not taking up any space with dirty bowls and equipment.”

Sponge in one hand, spatula in the other, you’re ready to grill!

To sear your steak, “use high heat for a steakhouse-worthy crust,” says Forgione. Use animal fat or oil in the hot pan, add garlic or rosemary for flavor and let the steak cook.

“Don’t play with your meat! Leave the steak alone until you begin to see a crust forming on the side of the steak that’s in contact with the skillet, around 3 to 4 minutes,” Forgione recommends.

For grilling newbs, a meat thermometer can help you tell when your steak is done. A rare steak should be removed from the grill at 130-135°F, medium rare at 140, medium at 155°F and well done at 165°F.

Before the meat hits the hot pan, be sure to open your windows so your apartment doesn’t smell like a cook-out for weeks.

And when your steak is done, let it rest! “Remove the meat from the pan and allow it to sit for 10 minutes before slicing across the grain so that the juices redistribute inside the steak,” suggests Forgione. Slice and sprinkle with additional sea salt.

Enjoy your meat!