Michelin Guide New York honors top NYC restaurants

Michelin stars are considered one of the highest distinctions a restaurant can get. Those worthy are awarded one, two or three stars and the guide comes out each October.
One star is “a very good restaurant in its category,” two stars is “excellent cuisine, worth a detour” and three stars is “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”
It was a big year for female chefs in Brooklyn (Take Root, Delaware & Hudson, La Vara) and for Brooklyn in general. Foodie favorite Pok Pok NY got a star, and The River Tavern has regained one after being closed by Superstorm Sandy.
Daniel, the flagship restaurant in the Daniel Boulud empire, lost a star this year.
Here are this year’s winners, with moves noted in parenthesis:
3 stars
Jean-Georges
Per Se
Le Bernardin
The Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
Masa
Eleven Madison Park
2 stars
Daniel (3 stars 2010-2014)
Blanca (1 star in 2014)
Ichimura (1 star in 2014)
Aquavit (1 star in 2014)
Momofuku Ko
Jungsik
Atera
Marea
Soto
1 star
15 East
Ai Fiori
Aldea
Andanada (new)
Aureole
Babbo
Bâtard (new)
Betony (new)
Blue Hill
Bouley
The Breslin
Brushstroke
Cafe Boulud
Cafe China
Carbone
Cafe Enrique (new)
Casa Mono
Caviar Russe
Danny Brown Wine Bar & Kitchen
Del Posto
Delaware and Hudson (new)
Dovetail
Gotham Bar and Grill
Gramercy Tavern
Hakkasan
Jewel Bako
Juni
Junoon
Kajitsu
Kyo Ya
La Vara (new)
Lincoln
Luksus (new)
Meadowsweet (new)
Minetta Tavern
The Modern
The Musket Room
M. Wells Steakhouse (new)
NoMad
Oceana
Peter Luger
Picholine
Piora
Pok Pok Ny (new)
Public
The River Café (new, regains star after Superstorm Sandy closure)
Rosanjin
Seäsonal
Spotted Pig
Sushi Azabu
Sushi of Gari
Take Root (new)
Telepan
Tori Shin
Torrisi Italian Specialities
Tulsi
Wallsé
Zabb Elee (new)
ZZ’s Clam Bar (new)