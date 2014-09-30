Michelin Guide New York honors top NYC restaurants

2015 marks the 10th anniversary of the New York edition of the Michelin Guide.

Michelin stars are considered one of the highest distinctions a restaurant can get. Those worthy are awarded one, two or three stars and the guide comes out each October.

One star is “a very good restaurant in its category,” two stars is “excellent cuisine, worth a detour” and three stars is “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

It was a big year for female chefs in Brooklyn (Take Root, Delaware & Hudson, La Vara) and for Brooklyn in general. Foodie favorite Pok Pok NY got a star, and The River Tavern has regained one after being closed by Superstorm Sandy.

Daniel, the flagship restaurant in the Daniel Boulud empire, lost a star this year.

Here are this year’s winners, with moves noted in parenthesis:

3 stars

Jean-Georges

Per Se

Le Bernardin

The Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Masa

Eleven Madison Park

2 stars

Daniel (3 stars 2010-2014)

Blanca (1 star in 2014)

Ichimura (1 star in 2014)

Aquavit (1 star in 2014)

Momofuku Ko

Jungsik

Atera

Marea

Soto

1 star

15 East

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Andanada (new)

Aureole

Babbo

Bâtard (new)

Betony (new)

Blue Hill

Bouley

The Breslin

Brushstroke

Cafe Boulud

Cafe China

Carbone

Cafe Enrique (new)

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Danny Brown Wine Bar & Kitchen

Del Posto

Delaware and Hudson (new)

Dovetail

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Hakkasan

Jewel Bako

Juni

Junoon

Kajitsu

Kyo Ya

La Vara (new)

Lincoln

Luksus (new)

Meadowsweet (new)

Minetta Tavern

The Modern

The Musket Room

M. Wells Steakhouse (new)

NoMad

Oceana

Peter Luger

Picholine

Piora

Pok Pok Ny (new)

Public

The River Café (new, regains star after Superstorm Sandy closure)

Rosanjin

Seäsonal

Spotted Pig

Sushi Azabu

Sushi of Gari

Take Root (new)

Telepan

Tori Shin

Torrisi Italian Specialities

Tulsi

Wallsé

Zabb Elee (new)

ZZ’s Clam Bar (new)