National Tequila Day: Where to get free margaritas in NYC

Cinco de Mayo isn’t the only day to celebrate.

Get a free margarita at Horchata on Thursday. Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions

If you thought Cinco De Mayo was the only day to celebrate tequila, you’re in luck: our nation’s official agave-based liquor holiday is this Thursday, July 24.

To celebrate, Greenwich Village’s Horchata has teamed up with Patrón to offer free margaritas featuring a brand new tequila, Patrón Rocca.

The complimentary cold drinks will be served from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. along with lessons from Patrón’s tequila specialists on the tequila making (and presumably drinking) process.

Continue your celebration with the 100+ tequila offerings at Horchata’s tequila bar or stop by from 4 – 7p.m. for their half-priced weekday happy hour.

Felíz veinticuatro de julio!