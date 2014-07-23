Quantcast
National Tequila Day: Where to get free margaritas in NYC

Melissa Kravitz
July 23, 2014
1 min read
Cinco de Mayo isn’t the only day to celebrate.

If you thought Cinco De Mayo was the only day to celebrate tequila, you’re in luck: our nation’s official agave-based liquor holiday is this Thursday, July 24.

To celebrate, Greenwich Village’s Horchata has teamed up with Patrón to offer free margaritas featuring a brand new tequila, Patrón Rocca. 

The complimentary cold drinks will be served from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. along with lessons from Patrón’s tequila specialists on the tequila making (and presumably drinking) process. 

Continue your celebration with the 100+ tequila offerings at Horchata’s tequila bar or stop by from 4 – 7p.m. for their half-priced weekday happy hour. 

Felíz veinticuatro de julio!

 
 

