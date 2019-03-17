New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries and watering holes to debut.

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards

The seven-story retail center has made its splashy debut. Among the 100-plus shops and restaurants are new offerings from Momofuku (the sit-down spot Kāwi and the next-door grab-and-go spot Peach Mart, level 5), Thomas Keller (TAK Room, levels 5 and 6) and Michael Lomonaco (Hudson Yards Grill, level 4). Now open, hours vary by restaurant; 20 Hudson Yards, hudsonyardsnewyork.com

Van Da

The East Village adds to its Vietnamese offerings with this modern restaurant from owner Yen Ngo and chef Hannah Wong, a Battersby and Gramercy Tavern alum and “Chopped” winner. The menu focuses on the foods of Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City, with stir-fried pho noodles, red curry corn fritters and turmeric branzino. Now open Tues.-Thurs. from 6-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 6-11 p.m.; 234 E. Fourth St., vanda.nyc

Au Cheval

The Chicago hot spot has landed in TriBeCa, bringing its long waits with it. In French food parlance, the name of the diner-style restaurant means to put a fried egg on top, so you can bet that means plenty of egg-focused dishes, like foie gras with scrambled eggs and a late-night chilaquiles, and egg-topped burgers. It’s from the same hospitality group behind another burger destination, 4 Charles Prime Rib. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 11 a.m.-midnight, Sat.-Sun. from 10 a.m.-midnight (no reservations); 33 Cortlandt Alley, 917-710-6039, auchevaldiner.com

Feroce Ristorante

Restaurateur Francesco Panella (Antica Pesa) and the TAO Group are behind this new Italian restaurant at the Moxy Chelsea hotel. Find plenty of pastas on the menu, such as gnocco topped with cured meats, and seafood like swordfish. Panella and TAO Group have also simultaneously opened a cafe and, on the second floor, a bar, both offering more Italian fare. Now open Sun.-Wed. from 5-11 p.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 5 p.m.-midnight; 105 W. 28th St., 212-888-1092, moxy-hotels.marriott.com