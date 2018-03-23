Easter Sunday means brunch.

Whether you're coming from church or just crawling out of bed, take advantage of the festive feasts happening around town on April 1. You'll have your choice of prix-fixe meals, family-friendly brunches and special dishes to celebrate the holiday.

Make your reservations now for an Easter Sunday meal at these local spots.

Covina The Park South Hotel's California-inspired and wood fire-driven restaurant has drawn up a brunch menu with plenty of comfort food options for Easter, as well as a special holiday cocktail. Try Covina's signature Hungarian potato fry bread, topped with smoked salmon, avocado, scrambled eggs, crispy capers, herbs and lemon creme fraiche ($21), or a smoked Wagyu brisket reuben sandwich ($26). The Roger Rabbit Easter cocktail is prepared with rum, lemon, creme de cassis, sugar and nutmeg. (127 E. 27th St., covinanyc.com)

Narcbar The Standard, East Village's cocktail bar, launches a "Drag Bunny Brunch" on Easter with drag performances and menu items like lobster grits with chorizo, roasted peppers and honey butter grits (pictured). On Easter, there will be two seatings at noon and 3 p.m. After April 1, narcbar will be hosting the brunch every weekend. (25 Cooper Square, narcbar.com)

Root & Bone Southern comfort eats fill the prix fixe brunch menu at this tiny restaurant in Alphabet City. Options include deviled eggs, fried chicken (pictured) and biscuits. Finish off your meal, at the price of $30 per person, with an Easter-themed dessert like a chocolate bunny. (200 E. Third St., rootnbone.com)

Ocean Prime The upscale steakhouse and seafood chain has six options for Easter brunch, including a "braised short rib surf and turf," which comes with a crispy Gouda potato cake, lobster claw, poached egg and hollandaise sauce poured. To drink, you'll have your choice of a blood orange mimosa, or Ocean Prime's signature Bloody Mary, garnished with a jumbo shrimp. (123 W. 52nd St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ocean-prime.com)

Benoit Go the a la carte or prix-fixe route at chef Alan Ducasse's contemporary French bistro in midtown. If you're opting for the special $55 three-course meal, you'll start out with green asparagus topped with an Italian custard sauce and morel mushrooms, then have your choice of either roasted and smoked leg of lamb (pictured), or slow-cooked lamb shoulder. For dessert, there's a strawberry and rhubarb "composition" served a la mode. We also recommend a pastry basket ($15) for the table. (60 W. 55th St., benoitny.com)

Brooklyn Cider House Bushwick's first cidery is welcoming diners with not only its four alcoholic apple brews, but a cider take on the mimosa, and some very filling breakfast dishes. Among them: a farmer's breakfast (pictured); fried chicken wings and waffles ($12); and bone-in rib-eye, or Cowboy steak with four eggs any style and home fries ($39, for a two-person serving). Brunch will be served in the cider house's bar room. (1100 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., brooklynciderhouse.com)

Eden Local Chef David Laris' farm-to-table restaurant at The Cachet Boutique Hotel is offering two prix course options -- a $30 two- or $45 three-course meal -- on Easter Sunday. Start off with a pastry basket (filled with a pumpkin morning bun, a fresh croissant and jam), and then dig into some eggs, as part of an eggs Benedict with smoked salmon or an omelet with Hen of the Woods mushrooms. Round your brunch off with a roasted white chocolate pavlova (pictured), a meringue dessert topped with pistachios and cherries. Cocktails are $15 each. (510 W 42nd St., cachetboutiquenyc.com)

Left Bank The German-style pancakes known as Dutch babies are a big brunch draw at this West Village, Parisian-themed restaurant serving its usual a la carte menu on Easter Sunday. The pancakes come with sweet toppings (roasted apples and pear and maple syrup, $16) and savory (rosemary ham and bechamel sauce, $17). Add a Bloody Mary for an extra festive touch to your meal. (117 Perry St., Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., leftbanknewyork.com)

Hudson Jane Fort Greene's all-day eatery is putting its usual brunch comfort foods on the table this Easter Sunday, plus a special roasted lamp lollipop with celery-root puree, butter-poached asparagus and rhubarb-apricot sauce ($25). Go the simple route with two soft-boiled eggs with toast (pictured), or get fancy with vanilla custard French-toast sticks ($15) or an egg and Berkshire pork belly Benedict with a mixed green salad ($23). (360 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., hudsonjane.com)

Le Fanfare The specialty at this Greenpoint eatery is Sardinian-inspired fare, but you'll have your pick of classic American breakfast foods off the a la carte menu here, too. We recommend going the Mediterranean island route with a stone-ground polenta served with poached eggs, creamed oyster mushrooms and rosemary zabaglione (a sweet, eggy foam); pane frattau, a Sardinian flatbread topped with marinara sauce, pecorino cheese and sunny side-up eggs; or spaghetti alla carbonara. (1103 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., lefanfare.com)

Kingsley This Alphabet City hot spot is offering a four-course prix fixe brunch for Easter. Choose from dishes including rhubarb muffins, English pea soup, eggs Benedict with Maine lobster and lemon cake for dessert. ($75 per person, 190 Ave. B, Manhattan, kingsleynyc.com)

Lincoln Ristorante Lincoln Ristorante is offering its Easter prix-fixe all day. Choose three courses, with Italian favorites like veal-ricotta meatballs, risotto with braised morel mushrooms and buffalo milk ricotta cheesecake on the menu. Vegetable plates for the table -- like garlicky, pan-roasted escarole and cheesy eggplant -- cost extra, and the restaurant is charging $36 for wine pairings for all three courses. (142 W. 65th St., Manhattan, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., $78 per person, patinagroup.com)

Tavern on the Green Go all out for Easter brunch with a high-end meal from Central Park's Tavern on the Green. The iconic restaurant will be serving up a three-course prix fixe mneu featuring its house French toast with strawberries, candied almonds and whipped cream (pictured); a braised spring lamb with roasted vegetables, and organic Scottish salmon with grilled corn chowder. ($125 per person, 67th Street and Central Park West, Manhattan, tavernonthegreen.com)

Stella 34 Trattoria Located inside Macy's in Herald Square, Stella 34 is serving up a holiday brunch complete with a special appearance from the Easter bunny. The meal features a family-style breakfast served at your table, a Prosecco Bellin for adults, a bagel bar and a Neapolitan pizza station. Hour-and-15-minute seatings on Easter Sunday take place at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. ($35 to $45 per person, 151 W. 34th St., sixth floor, Manhattan, 10 a.m., stella34.smartertakeout.net)

Benjamin Steakhouse Dig your teeth into some steak at Easter brunch this year. At Benjamin Steakhouse, the prix-fixe special offered all day comes with three courses and one side dish. Start off with a half-dozen Blue Point oysters, advance to a rack of lamb or bone-in rib eye steak with a side of cottage fries or creamed spinach and finish with the chef's choice of dessert and tea or coffee. ($69.96 per person, 52 E. 41st St., Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., benjaminsteakhouse.com)

Kitchenette Kitchenette, a Harlem spot known for its comfort food, has a special a la carte menu for brunch and dinner on Easter Sunday. You'll be tempted that morning by the hot cross-bun French toast, made with cinnamon swirl bread, icing and caramel butter ($16.50). That evening, sink your teeth into a classic country ham dinner with red-eye gravy, scallop potatoes and grilled asparagus ($21). (1272 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, kitchenetterestaurant.com)