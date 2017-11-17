With Black Friday right around the corner, we inevitably begin to ask ourselves, "What the heck am I going to give my friends and family for the holidays this year?"

Everyone has to eat (and most of us have to drink to stay sane in this city), so food and booze are cure-alls for the age-old dilemma.

Whether you're shopping for someone who loves cooking at home or who only orders from Seamless and dines out, we've got some gift ideas for the New York City foodies in your life.

Cupcake Market's face cookies

This ephemeral, edible form of portraiture will please
This ephemeral, edible form of portraiture will please pop culture fiends, politics maniacs and anyone who likes looking at his or her own reflection in the mirror. The East Village bakery's hand-decorated sugar cookies capture likenesses from Drake to Jim and Pam to Trump. You can also place a order for a custom-made face cookie by sending three pictures to cupcakemarketnyc@gmail.com with four to seven days notice. ($16 a cookie, buy in-store at 74 E. 7th St., or online at goldbely.com) (Credit: Cupcake Market)

Carnegie Deli sandwich kit

The original Carnegie Deli may have closed in
The original Carnegie Deli may have closed in December (R.I.P.), but the company is now shipping its mammoth sandwiches around the country through the online food delivery service Goldbely. A package of two pounds of pastrami, two pounds of corned beef, 16 rye slices and two bottles of spicy mustard will feed eight deli aficionados. All you have to do after it arrives at your door is microwave or boil the meat, then slice and serve it. ($129, goldbely.com) (Credit: Goldbely)

How to Eataly gift box

The Italophile in your life will thank you
The Italophile in your life will thank you for this collection of Eataly products anchored by the marketplace's guide to shopping for and cooking hundreds of regional Italian dishes. Included in the package are a red apron to keep the red sauce off your clothes, a tin of Leone candies, a can of cherry tomatoes, a bag of rigatoni pasta, a Venchi milk chocolate bar and a bottle of olive oil. ($99.80, eataly.com) (Credit: Eataly)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Irving Farm's iced pour-over bundle

For the cold brew addict who doesn't always
For the cold brew addict who doesn't always have the time to prepare a batch 12 hours in advance at home, this iced pour-over coffee set offers a quicker alternative. It comes with a stainless dripper, a pack of filters and a bag of Irving Farm house-blend coffee. All you have to do is put ice in a mason jar, stack the dripper lined with a filter on top, add about 30 grams of coffee and then pour hot water onto the grinds. The whole process should take three and a half minutes. ($65, available in store and online at irvingfarm.com) (Credit: Irving Farm Coffee Roasters)

Shake Shack burger plush toy

Some burgers are for eating, others for cuddling.
Some burgers are for eating, others for cuddling. This 8-inch tall stuffed plushy from the toy maker Kidrobot is perfect for any Shack Shake fan who's still a kid at heart. The branded wrapper is removable, revealing the smile on your snuggly sandwich. ($14.99, kidrobot.com) (Credit: Kidrobot)

Queens Courage gin from Astoria Distilling Company

Queens' first distillery since Prohibition has been bottling
Queens' first distillery since Prohibition has been bottling its Old Tom gin -- a sweeter, less botanical style popular in the 1800s -- since 2014. Founder Chris Murillo and his team make their malty, citrusy spirit with all New York grain and honey, sourcing a portion of the latter from city rooftops. Buy a bottle for the friend who likes to whip up a Tom Collins now and then for sipping at home. ($42 for a 750-mL bottle, newyorkcraftspirits.com) (Credit: Bradley Hawks)

Action Bronson's cookbook

Watch any episode of Bronson's Vice show,
Watch any episode of Bronson's Vice show, "F---, that's Delicious," and you'll know the Queens-born rapper and chef is the ultimate foodie. In an authentically stoner voice, this new quasi-memoir, quasi-cookbook chronicles his gastronomic memories from childhood and adventures abroad. (Our favorite passage is a paean to the versatility of a Key Food bag.) Get a copy for worldly traveler who likes to listen to "Mr. Wonderful" on repeat. ($18, target.com) (Credit: Abrams)

Raaka's cabernet sauvignon bar

Wine and chocolate are a classic pairing, and
Wine and chocolate are a classic pairing, and Raaka's spin on the combo makes the perfect stocking stuffer. This bar starts with cacao nibs steamed with a California cabernet sauvignon; no alcohol remains in the finished product, but the cocoa fat absorbs the wine's flavor. ($7.95, buy it online or find a store a raakachocolate.com) (Credit: Raaka Chocolate)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Bourbon-scented candle from Kings County Distillery

For the bourbon drinker in your life, this
For the bourbon drinker in your life, this scented soy and beeswax candle evokes the Brooklyn Navy Yard distillery's award-winning spirit. When it's lit, you'll be immersed in not only the scent of corn whiskey, but cane sugar, vanilla, charred oak and hints of cinnamon and cloves. ($38, kingscountywhiskey.storenvy.com) (Credit: Kings County Distillery)

Mini spice set from La Boîte

You can use chef Lior Lev Sercarz's deluxe
You can use chef Lior Lev Sercarz's deluxe spice blends to flavor everything from dinner entrées to desserts to cocktails. This five-piece set of 1-ounce jars includes a combination of green chilies, parsley and coriander (Shabazi N.38), and a mix of crystallized honey, saffron and lemon (Mishmash N.33) ($25, shop.laboiteny.com) (Credit: Thomas Schauer)

Brooklyn Brew Shop Sparkling Wine Kit

The home-brewing experts have branched out into bubbly.
The home-brewing experts have branched out into bubbly. Learn how to make your own sparkling wine with this reusable kit, which comes with most of the equipment and ingredients you'll need to make five bottles' worth. Not included: The patience it takes to wait three months for a batch to mature. ($70, brooklynbrewshop.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Brew Shop)