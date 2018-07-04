Butter pecan, rocky road and Salted Crack Caramel are a few of our favorite things.

Whether you're a die-hard vanilla fan or always on the hunt for a new flavor, these ice cream cream parlors won't leave you disappointed.

Scroll through our picks for some of the best city spots to grab a scoop.

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, Lower East Side You'll feel like you're stepping into an old-timey ice cream parlor, but Morgenstern's flavors are anything but traditional. Its offbeat scoops -- like banana curry, cardamom lemon jam and salt and pepper -- draw crowds on weekends. (2 Rivington St., morgensternsnyc.com)

Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, multiple locations Whether you're a fan of its brick-and-mortar shops in Brooklyn and Manhattan, or you've seen one of its yellow trucks around the city, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream has become a staple for New Yorkers looking for gourmet scoops and pints. In addition to the regular dairy options, it also offers vegan flavors made with cashews, coconuts and cocoa butter in flavors like cookie crumble strawberry jam and salted caramel. (Nine locations, vanleeuwenicecream.com)

Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain, Carroll Gardens Once the home of a 1920s pharmacy, Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain prides itself on keeping up with tradition. Menu items include authentic egg creams, milkshakes, ice cream floats and specialty sundaes with adorable names like Sir Twixalot and Bandana Split. (513 Henry St., brooklynfarmacyandsodafountain.com)

Davey's Ice Cream, Brooklyn and Manhattan Davey's takes a traditional approach to ice cream, pasteurizing and mixing its own ice cream bases in-house using milk and cream from local farms. Though classic American flavors like chocolate, strawberry and pistachio are the main items on the menu, you can also find the Eurocentric Speculoos chocolate chip and Nutella chocolate chunk. (Shops in the East Village, Williamsburg, Chinatown and Greenpoint, daveysicecream.com)

The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory, Chinatown An unofficial Chinatown landmark, this ice cream shop has been serving up the good stuff for more than 30 years. The family-run business has made a name for itself by churning the American standards -- rocky road, mint chip, coffee and strawberry -- alongside Chinese flavors like egg custard, green tea, lychee and even the legendarily pungent durian. The twist is that the store labels the former as "exotic" and the latter as "regular." (65 Bayard St., chinatownicecreamfactory.com)

Blue Marble Ice Cream, Prospect Heights, Industry City and Barclays Blue Marble ice cream does everything organically, from the milk to the ingredients used to flavor it. Varieties include green tea, midnight mint cookie (which comes loaded with chocolate sandwich cookies) and Mexican chocolate packed with dark chocolate chunks. From late spring to early fall, Blue Marble pops up at Brooklyn Flea, Smorgasburg, Summer Stage at Central Park and Governors Island. (186 Underhill Ave., 220 36th St., bluemarbleicecream.com)

Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor, Staten Island A rare ice cream parlor that's frozen in time, Egger's has been around since 1932. It's changed ownership a few times, but is now run by a longtime employee and her family. Timeless flavors like cookies and cream and butter pecan are favorites, but there's always a few flavors of the month to try, too. (1194 Forest Ave., Westerleigh eggersicecream.com)

OddFellows Ice Cream Co., East Village, NoHo and Williamsburg Chef Sam Mason and his partners Mohan and Holiday Kumar whip up small batches of ice cream daily in their Brooklyn kitchen, so no trip to any of OddFellows' three -- with two more in Brooklyn on the way -- locations is the same. Expect some oddball flavors like miso cherry, Thai iced tea and raspberry pink peppercorn sorbet. (175 Kent Ave., Williamsburg; 75 E. Fourth St.; and 55 E. Houston St., Manhattan, oddfellowsnyc.com)

Big Gay Ice Cream, West Village and East Village Starting with an ice cream truck in June 2009, Big Gay Ice Cream has since become a New York favorite and has expanded to two stores in the city and one in Philadelphia. With treats ranging from the famous chocolate and dulce de leche Salty Pimp cone to the Mermaid Sundae with Key Lime curd, Big Gay Ice Cream has elevated the NYC's soft serve game. Watch out for a third location coming to South Street Seaport this summer. (61 Grove St. and 125 E. 7th St., biggayicecream.com)

Eddie's Sweet Shop, Forest Hills This family-run parlor with a classic luncheonette sign on the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 72nd Road has been a Queens staple for -- well, ever. Famous for ice cream served up in old-fashioned aluminum dishes, egg creams and malted shakes (which are made with an evaporated powder of malted barley, wheat flour and whole milk), Eddie's transports visitors back in time. (105-29 Metropolitan Ave., Queens, facebook.com)

Ample Hills Creamery, multiple locations The couple behind Ample Hills opened its first location in Prospect Heights in 2011, putting an emphasis on making ice cream slowly by hand. Signature flavors, like Salted Crack Caramel, Ooey Gooey Butter Cake and Snap Mallow Pop!, are distinctly whimsical and chock-full of goodies baked in-house. Ample Hills can be spotted seasonally at Brooklyn Bridge Park and Riis Park Beach Bazaar in Queens. (Shops and outposts in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, amplehills.com)

The Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, DUMBO and Greenpoint This year-round ice cream joint keeps it simple with small batches of flavors like peaches and cream and butter pecan, plus hot fudge to take your frozen treat to the next level. The original shop is in a converted 1922 landmark fireboat house on the Fulton Ferry Landing Pier, which offers views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline. (1 Water St. and 97 Commercial St., Brooklyn, brooklynicecreamfactory.com)

Soft Swerve, Lower East Side This downtown spot makes one colorful cone-full with soft serve flavors like ube (purple yam) and black sesame. Customize your dessert with toppings like toasted coconut, Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows and freeze-dried strawberries. Or try a "Swerve Special" named after a city landmark or neighborhood. The "Brooklyn Bridge" is made with black sesame ice cream, toffee, mochi and caramel drizzle. (85B Allen St., softswervenyc.com)

Sundaes and Cones, East Village Tasting flavors is encouraged at this East Village ice cream parlor, where flavors range from the basics, like vanilla, to unusual alternatives, like wasabi, corn and tiramisu. Order a cone and take inside the shop or on a bench outside. (95 E. 10th St., sundaescones.com)

Eggloo, Chinatown and Alphabet City The focus at this specialty dessert shop is really Hong Kong egg waffles, which are made with a sweet egg-based batter that gives them a crispy outside and cake-like texture. But your order comes with scoops or soft serve, in flavors like strawberry cheesecake and lychee rose, inside. Unusual toppings include mochi, Pocky biscuits and condensed milk. (60 Mulberry St. and 147 Ave. A, Manhattan, myeggloo.com)

Il Laboratorio del Gelato, Lower East Side and Greenwich Village Born as a "lab" where chefs and caterers were encouraged to develop custom flavors for their menus, this ice cream and sorbet shop boasts a growing list of 300 kinds of scoops. (We doubt you'll find another place that's served butternut squash, cheddar cheese and Grape Nuts-flavored gelati.) A window offers a look inside the kitchen where the magic happens. (188 Ludlow St. and 56 University Pl, Manhattan, laboratoriodelgelato.com)