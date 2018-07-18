You know a place is all about tacos when it literally has the word “taco” in its name. With that, here’s a guide to three buzzy new additions to NYC’s taco scene.

TACOCINA

Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group diversifies with a counter-service taco spot at the new Domino Park.

Indoors or out?: Out

Price point: $3.50-$9.50 food and drinks

The tacos: There are five (a sixth, at launch, pork and mango, has been discontinued), from veggie-friendly mushroom and cheese options to chicken adobo, beef barbacoa and shrimp. They come one to an order on corn tortillas.

The drinks: There’s a limited selection of cocktails (including a mezcal negroni), beer, wine and non-boozy fare, like soda and horchata.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Everything else: Pair your tacos with chips and salsa or guac, or snacks like cheese chicharrones. If you don’t plan to hit up a nearby ice cream truck, there’s an ice cream sandwich for dessert.

The space: The 110-seat spot offers picnic benches and tables, but if the first-come, first-served seats are at a premium, you can bring your food to the benches along the waterfront.

Good to know: Just getting drinks? Skip the main line and order on the patio side. And bring a credit card — it’s cashless.

Info: 25 River St., Williamsburg, heytacocina.com

TACO ELECTRICO

Nightlife specialist Gerber Group (Irvington, Mr. Purple and more) adds this subterranean taqueria to its portfolio.

Indoors or out?: In

Price point: $8-$14 food, $5-$15 drinks

The tacos: Find three meat (pork belly, chipotle chicken and shirt steak), one fish (cod) and two veggie (cauliflower and carrots). Tacos come two per order on corn, blue corn or (if you ask) flour tortillas.

The drinks: Tequila and mezcal are a focus, alone or in cocktails, including a large-format marg served in a sombrero piñata ($115).

Everything else: Shareable plates include jicaletas, quesadillas, queso fundo and empanadas. For dessert, there are house-made paletas and “street-style” churros.

The space: Sit among the neon lights and LED signage at a table, the bar or, if you’re waiting for either, one of two rattan swings.

Good to know: Take advantage of happy hour deals (including $4 tacos and $7 margs) 5-7 p.m. daily. It’s dinner-only, with lunch launching in the fall.

Info: 201 Park Ave. S. tacoelectrico.com

TACO VISTA

Governors Island’s food offerings continue to grow with this taco spot from the folks who co-run the island’s beer garden.

Indoors or out?: Out

Price point: $2-$13 food and drinks

The tacos: The four-taco menu includes a veggie option (with portobello and guacamole), as well as chicken, carnitas and seared sashimi tuna. Tacos come one per order on corn tortillas.

The drinks: Sip on watermelon margs or palomas on the cocktail front. Mexican beer, wine and soda are also on offer.

Everything else: Snack on chips and salsa or guac. A quesadilla (with or without chicken) and Mexican cheeseburger round out the food options.

The space: The no-frills waterfront spot offers several picnic tables, with shade from umbrellas, for enjoying your taco feast with a view.

Good to know: The taco stand is open Thursday-Sunday (including Governors Island’s new late-night Friday and Saturday hours).

Info: Soissons Landing, govisland.com