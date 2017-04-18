Penn Station’s new Pret A Manger to serve wine and beer

The location is expected to open at the end of next month.

There will soon be another Penn Station spot to grab a drink before your commute home.

Pret A Manger’s upcoming location in the transit hub will go beyond its typical to-go food and coffee options, offering beer and wine with its traditional menu, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

Patrons will be able to choose from a variety of wine and beers — no liquor here. Expect reds, whites, rosés and sparkline wines from California, New Zealand and Italy, with varieities changing up each season. Brews will be both on tap and bottled.

The shop is slated to open at the end of May, Pret spokeswoman Caki Halprin said.

Though U.S. Pret locations don’t typically feature booze, the U.K. company has been serving beer and wine at a London outpost since 2015.