Symbolizing the mortar while building the pyramids, this Seder staple gets a sweet twist.

Rosa Mexicano’s Tropical Haroset

Ingredients:

1 pear, peeled, cored and diced

2 apples, peeled, cored and diced

2 bananas

1/2 lb dates, pitted

2 oz blanched almonds

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ cup Reisling (or similar sweet white wine)

4 pieces of matzo

1 tsp sugared pepitas (reserve)

Method:

Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to a coarse paste with bits and pieces. Transfer the mixture to a sauce pot and simmer over a low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, adding water if needed. Cool, cover and refrigerate. Allow 1 to 2 hours to chill before serving

Place the chilled haroset in a rice bowl and top with the sugared pepitas.