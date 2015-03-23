Rosa Mexicano’s Tropical Haroset

Ingredients:
1 pear, peeled, cored and diced
2 apples, peeled, cored and diced
2 bananas
1/2 lb dates, pitted
2 oz blanched almonds
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ cup Reisling (or similar sweet white wine)
4 pieces of matzo
1 tsp sugared pepitas (reserve)
Method:
Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to a coarse paste with bits and pieces. Transfer the mixture to a sauce pot and simmer over a low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, adding water if needed. Cool, cover and refrigerate. Allow 1 to 2 hours to chill before serving
Place the chilled haroset in a rice bowl and top with the sugared pepitas.