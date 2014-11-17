Shake Shack and Big Gay Ice Cream collaborate in dream mash-up

Ice cream in November never sounded so good.

In what can only be described as an ice cream dream, Shake Shack has teamed up with local favorite Big Gay Ice Cream for a limited-edition soft serve collaboration.

The “Layer Shake,” ($6.50) is made with Shake Shack’ pumpkin frozen custard, La Newyorkina’s graham cracker crumble mixed with caramelized pumpkin seeds and cranberries and Big Gay Ice Cream’s egg nog soft-serve (developed with Ronnybrook Farm Dairy).

If you haven’t guessed, the different elements will be layered just so and then shaken up by Shake Shack, turning it into a treat with bursts of each flavor happening simultaneously.

“Pumpkin pie and egg nog, BGIC and Shake Shack—I mean, DUH. OBVIOUSLY,” said Big Gay Ice Cream co-founder Doug Quint.

We couldn’t agree more.

This seasonal and perfectly artisinal delight is only available Nov. 21-23 but luckily you can grab one at two locations, Shake Shack DUMBO at 1 Old Fulton St. and Big Gay Ice Cream, 61 Grove St. in the West Village.