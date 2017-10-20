An app that can save you as much as 35 percent on the bill at the end of your meal is adding 100 Brooklyn restaurants to its platform Friday.

Spotluck, a free mobile app launched out of Rockville, Maryland, in 2014, awards discounts by inviting users to choose a neighborhood and spin a digital roulette wheel with local restaurants, or "spots." The app assigns a discount between 15 to 35 percent at whichever restaurant the wheel lands. Users get one spin per neighborhood per day, and their savings fluctuate based on the weather, days of the week and time of day — factors that affect how busy participating eateries might be.

Spotluck launched in New York City in April, partnering with 300 restaurants in Manhattan. (It has since added eateries in Astoria and Sunnyside.) On Friday, it extends its reach into Brooklyn’s northern and western neighborhoods.

New participating restaurants include the food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar cafe Molly’s Milk Truck in Bushwick; Carroll Garden’s old-school soda shop Brooklyn Farmacy; the Fort Greene destination for South African homecooking, Madiba; Greenpoint’s authentic New England lobster shack, Lobster Joint; the rustic Italian restaurant in Park Slope known for its bottomless brunch, Scottadito Osteria Toscana; and buzzy North African restaurant Bar Omar in Williamsburg.

Their incentive to join the platform, according to spokesman David Klotz, is filling empty tables on rainy Mondays and marketing their businesses on mobile. Spotluck claims to have generated more than $10 million in total for local restaurant clients across Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Wilmington, New York and those cities’ suburbs. Eateries pay the company a cut of the actual business it brings them, Klotz said.

We're willing to play – if it means we don't have to decide where to eat out tonight.