Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to roll out new summer flavors next week

New York City’s Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is rolling out four new flavors just in time for summer.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced that revamping some of their favorite Vintage Van Leeuwen Flavors, which will be released on July 8. The new flavors are Currants & Cream, Caramelized Banana Praline, Gianduja (jon-doo-ya) Pie, and Ceylon (say-lon) Cinnamon Toast.

The Currants & Cream is a Van Leeuwen favorite, and this time it is reimagined with a tangy, sour cream base and a swirl of housemade jam made with red currants straight from upstate New York. Ceylon Cinnamon Toast is another classic favorite, bringing Ceylon Cinnamon from Zanzibar and Royal Cinnamon from the mountains of Vietnam to give the ice cream base its deep and spicy flavor. For the toast, Two loaves of gluten-free sourdough bread are ground up and toasted before being blended the pieces into the cinnamon ice cream.

Van Leeuwen is also bringing back the Gianduja Pie flavor with a vegan twist by giving it a cashew milk base. Gianduja means chocolate hazelnut in Italian, and Van Leeuwen uses hazelnuts straight from Italy to make this ice cream, plus chocolate from Republica del Cacao. The ice cream also has chunks of gluten-free shortbread crust and a fudge swirl.

Finally, the vintage Caramelized Banana Praline flavor is given a vegan base (this time with oat milk) and blends bananas that were caramelized in palm sugar into the ice cream. Candied pecan praline pieces and a brown sugar toffee swirl are then added to the mix.

Each of these new flavors will be available until July 31. The new flavors will not only be available for sale in the New York City shops, but also online for nationwide shipping.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream also announced that they will be dropping new flavors every month rather than once a season.

For more information, follow Van Leeuwen Ice Cream on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.