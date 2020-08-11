Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa named interim state DOE commissioner

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa is now filling in as the state’s interim Department of Education Commissioner.

Rosa resigned from her post on the Board of Regents on Monday to take over for current interim commissioner Shannon Tahoe before she steps down on Aug. 13.

Rosa will now direct the state education department during one of the most challenging times in its history as school systems across New York prepare to navigate a mix of in-person and remote learning models during the upcoming fall semester.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, as I love my work on the Board of Regents, but I’m confident that it is the right one to ensure the stability that we need for our students during this unprecedented time,” Rosa said in a statement. “It is imperative that the Department continues its important work without interruption, and I am dedicated to providing that constancy as Interim Commissioner. I want to thank Shannon Tahoe for her leadership and steady hand through one of our most challenging times. The Department is well positioned to move forward with the Board’s priorities and to ensure that our students and educators can resume teaching and learning safely and effectively.”

When Tahoe announced her resignation last month, she became the third commissioner to abandon the post over the last year. Tahoe took over the position after interim commissioner Beth Berlin left in mid-November last year two months after acting commissioner MaryEllen Elia resigned.

Board of Regents Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown will take over as chancellor and lead the board. The search for a permanent Commissioner of Education and President of the University of the State of New York has been extended with an application deadline of Oct. 1.