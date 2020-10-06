City ordering more iPads for public school students that are expected to arrive next month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city is ordering 100,000 iPads for public school students, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, with the goal of delivering devices to families by next month.

“Any student who still needs an iPad will get an iPad or if their iPad broke or there is any problem we’ll replace it,” de Blasio said. “We need the remote learning whether it’s part of the week or all week… we need to make sure they get the technology they need and we will.”

The announcement comes a day after the DOE revealed 50% of the city’s 1.1 million public school students have opted to take their classes completely remotely and the day that public and private schools in nine Brooklyn and Queen’s zip codes will shutter their doors due to COVID–forcing more students to depend completely on home internet and devices.

Over the weekend, Mayor de Blasio proposed a plan to close all schools, daycares and non-essential businesses in hot spot areas on Wednesday in order to mitigate the further spread of the virus. The plan, of course, could not be rolled out without state approval and on Monday Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the order to shut down schools a day ahead of what City Hall had pitched.

Overall, the Department of Education has 950,000 tablets and laptops available for remote learning 500,000 of which are school-owned devices. Roughly 300,000 of those devices are iPads procured through Apple in the spring after the city shut down schools.