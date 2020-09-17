LEGOLAND NY to host interactive class with master builder for three New York classrooms

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three New York classrooms will get the opportunity to participate in a one-of-a-kind Zoom class with a LEGO model builder.

As a part of their back-to-school campaign, LEGOLAND New York Resort, which is set to open in Goshen, New York in 2021, will select three New York classrooms to participate in a Zoom-led virtual LEGO build session with a professional LEGO Master Model Builder. The Zoom session will have a focus on interactive experiences and STEM learning.

The Master Model Builder will lead the students in building their own creations and scaled-down versions of beloved ride elements that will appear in the park when it opens in 2021, including the iconic Red Dragon from the Dragon Coaster. Using math skills and imagination, the Master Model Builder will help the class build any ride or attraction at LEGOLAND New York, which can all be scaled down with LEGOS.

Classrooms will be selected at random and will include at least one New York City classroom. LEGOLAND New York will provide the selected classrooms with LEGO Bricks.

This is an extension of the LEGOLAND Building Challenge, a virtual program that LEGOLAND ran for kids during the height of the pandemic and over the summer to show kids how to create fun builds with LEGO bricks.

For more information about LEGOLAND New York, visit legoland.com/new-york.