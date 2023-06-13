BREAKING | City strikes five-plus year agreement with UFT, mayor announces

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The city has reached a new labor five-plus year deal with the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), New York City’s largest teacher’s union, Mayor Eric Adams and union boss Michael Mulgrew announced at a City Hall press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The new contract, which will cover 120,000 municipal employees, follows the negotiating pattern set by the administration’s agreement with District Council 37 (DC37), the city’s largest municipal union, earlier this year, according to the mayor’s office. The contract is retroactive, starting in September 2022, and includes 3% wage increases across its first three years — 2022, 2023 and 2024 — and raises of 3.25% and 3.50% in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Also in the deal is a $3,000 lump-sum ratification bonus for all UFT members and an annual employee-retention payment in perpetuity of $400 in 2024, $700 in 2025, $1,000 in 2026 and every year after that.

Additionally, the agreement includes a “voluntary virtual learning program” that will ultimately be offered to all high schoolers and some middle schoolers. That program aims to allow students to access a wider range of courses and to have the flexibility to take classes on nights and weekends, when they’re not traditionally offered.

“Our city’s educators work each and every day to provide a brighter future for our children and our city, and they deserve to be paid a fair wage,” Adams said in a statement. “Today’s agreement includes major victories, including wage increases and additional programs to retain our educators, along with groundbreaking new programs, like the option of a virtual learning program, to ensure our students receive a world-class education.”

Mulgrew said the tentative contact would give teachers the respect and pay they deserve.

“As our parents and community members know, the city’s public-school educators need to be respected, appropriately paid, and have more autonomy in how they do their jobs,” Mulgrew said in a statement. “This tentative contract accomplishes all these goals.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.