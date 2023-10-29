Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Broadway

Here’s 10 great Broadway and Off-Broadway shows to see this Halloween

By Posted on
Broadway production of Sweeney Todd with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford
Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in the 2023 Broadway production of Sweeney Todd.
Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

In an ideal world, it would be possible to attend a live performance of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (be it a full-scale production, a concert of the songs, or a screening of the film with a live orchestra) every Halloween.

Nevertheless, a number of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows offer opportunities to get into the Halloween spirit through their spooky content and characters and/or costume opportunities.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors: Bram Stoker’s classic saga is currently receiving a contemporary comic makeover at Off-Broadway’s New World Stages that emphasizes camp and sexuality, with inspiration from Charles Ludlam, Monty Python, and Mel Brooks. Costume possibilities: Count Dracula (black and red cape, medallion necklace), Van Helsing (vampire hunter), Renfield (Dracula’s deranged sidekick). draculacomedy.com.

Little Shop of Horrors: Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s much beloved sci-fi/horror musical satire, which is currently receiving a hit Off-Broadway revival, revolves around a giant Venus flytrap that shows a mysterious attraction for blood and eventually starts talking and seeking world domination. Costume possibilities: Seymour (lowly lovable clerk), Audrey (damsel in distress), Orin Scrivello (sadistic dentist). littleshopnyc.com.

Sweeney Todd: In Stephen Sondheim’s musical thriller masterpiece, an ordinary 19th century man descends into murder and madness in his quest for revenge upon those who wronged him and his family. Costume possibilities: Sweeney Todd (the Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Mrs. Lovett (sharp accomplice), Beggar Woman (mystery in rags). sweeneytoddbroadway.com.

Wicked: Get out your green face makeup and pointy black hat – or magic scepter and bubble dress. The blockbuster prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, turns one of the best-known female villains of the 20th century into a sympathetic and triumphant underdog protagonist. Costume possibilities: Elphaba (wicked witch), Glinda (good witch. wickedthemusical.com.

Broadway production of "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors."
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Jordan Boatman, James Daly, Ellen Harvey and Arnie Burton in “Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors.”Photo by Matthew Murphy/Provided

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: If your child is already set to go trick-or-treating as Harry Potter, why not grab the costume and check out this elaborately-produced sequel that is set 17 years after the Battle of Hogwarts and features virtually all of the famous characters. Costume possibilities: Harry Potter (the boy who lived), Hermione Granger (class valedictorian), Lord Voldemort (super scary villain). harrypottertheplay.com.

Nosferatu: For those unable to leave their homes, Theater in Quarantine (which gained fame during the pandemic for creating low-budget but innovative experimental digital theater) is presenting a 35-minute adaptation of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 vampire film (a key work of German Expressionism), which can be viewed in 2D or 3D via a private YouTube link. Costume possibilities: Count Orlok (bald head, pointed ears, claws). nyuskirball.org.

Back to the Future: The new $23.5 million Broadway musical adaptation of the 1985 film offers the opportunity to soak in the fashion and music of both of the 1950s and 1980s and also experience a grand finale with the DeLorean. Costume possibilities: Marty McFly (red puffy vest), Doc Brown (hazmat suit, goggles).

MJ the Musical: On Tuesday, the cast of the Michael Jackson bio-jukebox musical will add a curtain call performance of the epic zombie song and dance “Thriller.” Costume possibilities: Michael Jackson circa “Thriller” (red leather jacket). mjthemusical.com.

Sleep No More: The long-running, immersive, multi-level adaptation of “Macbeth” has always been the equivalent of a super elaborate Halloween costume party and haunted house. Costume possibilities: Spectator (you receive a ghoulish white mask upon entering the show). mckittrickhotel.com.

All the Devils Are Here: Patrick Page, who explores and portrays Shakespeare’s most notorious villains in his new one-man Off-Broadway show, is encouraging audience members to come dressed as villains to Tuesday’s performance. Costume possibilities: Richard III (hunchback), Lady Macbeth (nightgown). allthedevilsplay.com

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC